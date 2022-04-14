Five reasons that good employee may quit on you

For employers, investing in competent employees only to see them leave one after the other can be disheartening. It may surprise you to know that the reason for their departure may not be tied to the fact that you are a bad employer, nor related to anything you said or did to them. Here are some of the reasons your reliable employees could be resigning from your successful company.

There is no room for growth

The reason your business is doing so well is because you have employees who are ambitious and keen to learn something new, and consistently produce quality work. If they find that they cannot grow in their careers because there are no opportunities available or room to advance forward. They are bound to feel stuck, and this may cause them to leave.

No challenging work

When an employee feels they are being micromanaged, or underworked, they are likely to opt out. No employee loves to keep looking behind their backs just because they have little to no independence and freedom to do their work as they’re under your constant surveillance. Also, if highly productive employees find the work too routine, they will seek new ways of doing the same thing. If they deviate from the set routine and you react by criticising them instead of encouraging and complimenting them, they will become unhappy employees.

Poor relationship with the boss

Some employers are too bossy and have poor relationships with their employees. They view their staff as people who only rely on them for a paycheck at the end of the month, and should therefore take orders without question. Yet employees are key players in the success of any employer. It pays to cultivate a good relationship with your staff. Talk with them to find out what motivates or excites them, and make them feel valued.

Lack of inspiration

Your leadership approach is very important. If you don’t motivate or guide your employees on what to do, you may find them turning against each other or trading blame when things go wrong. You can inspire them by making them understand why they are there, what is required of them and, finally, making them see the impact they are making in the company or organisation.