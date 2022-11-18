Finding healing after leaving a toxic job

Have you ever been in such a toxic workplace that the sound of an incoming email evokes your fight, flight, or freeze response? It is no secret that today’s professionals are looking for environments where they can thrive both emotionally and mentally.

Employees of today are less willing to put up with poor communication, office drama and hostile treatment. In fact, a recent research conducted by MIT’s Sloan School of Management in Cambridge found that a toxic workplace is the number one reason why people leave their jobs.

“I have witnessed countless intelligent professionals struggle to recover from the bullying they endured from their previous workplace, and if not well handled, this can affect their performance in their new work environment,” says Susan Gitau, a counselling psychologist and lecturer at Africa Nazarene University.

Workplace trauma is a real issue that requires intervention to avoid soaring rates of employee turnover and burnout. When you make the brave decision to leave a toxic workplace, you deserve to reclaim your peace and leave the baggage of the negative environment behind. Here’s how you can heal, forge ahead, and be fruitful in your new role.

Find closure

Moving on from a toxic job is hard. Be patient and give yourself time to grieve. Consider releasing the pain through journaling, talking with a trusted friend, or seek professional help. Appreciate yourself for taking the bold step of leaving a toxic job and forgive those that caused you pain. You have to really let go and find closure as you gradually work towards your healing. Make a plan for the immediate future and take the necessary action to help you move forward.

Take control of what you can

You may find yourself preoccupied with bargaining thoughts. ‘What if I had left sooner?’. Don’t beat yourself for what happened. Rather, embrace the present moment. Channel your energy into improving yourself so that you can deal with any issue that comes your way. Pick the lessons you have learnt in your new role, and clearly communicate your expectations and boundaries.

Identify triggers

Pay attention to events in your new job that feel similar because they may revive your past memories. Identifying triggers can give you power to deal with them amicably. Always guard your heart from any negativity which may poison your mind. Recognise toxicity and understand what you can control and what you can’t control. Purpose to protect your peace at all cost by letting go of the past and focus fully on your new role.