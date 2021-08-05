Exploring the power of the pedal

Travelling for leisure is a dream so many people harbor. However, because of the chaotic transport system locally that is riddled with traffic jams, lack of cycling lanes and inaccessible roads in some areas, not everyone is able to realise this dream. To circumvent this challenge, a group of young riders have turned to superbikes.

Photo credit: Pool

Alex Waweru, 30Teacher.

I enjoyed riding my father’s bicycle when I was a child, and that is how I developed an interest in bike riding.

In 2011, a friend who worked as a boda boda rider offered to teach me how to ride a motorcycle in his free time. I took him up on his offer, but he was often busy. I couldn’t afford a bike so I began borrowing from my friends who had motorcycles and I loved riding on them.

By the year 2019, I had mastered the art of bike riding and accumulated enough money to purchase my first bike, a Benelli 150. I later upgraded to a Benelli 250 which is what I am currently using.

I bought the bike because it was a convenient means of travelling. With it I could travel far and fast. I could also go to areas where vehicles couldn’t and more importantly, it helped me in my journeys in between my house, Nyeri where I teach, and Murang’a where I run a business.

Slowly, I developed a passion for riding and began going for road trips with my friends. It became my hobby. I also influenced my younger brother and he joined in the passion. We now ride together.

For me, riding is therapeutic. It is fun and helps me expand my horizons. It requires a lot of discipline, critical thinking and concentration because on the road, things can go wrong within a second and one mistake could cost you your life.

Biking also requires a lot of patience and zeal to learn the skills. There are schools that train bikers on how to ride safely on our roads, but not all bikers can go on long road trips. To engage in long distance riding, you need to learn more concepts, including effective braking and cornering, understand all road signs, use appropriate biking gear and pay attention to your instincts.

With biking, you learn new things every day. We have an online bikers’ community and despite the fact that I have been riding for more than 10 years, I still learn from other members who are more experienced than I am.

Additionally, you have to be ready to spend not just on acquiring a bike of good quality, but on purchasing the appropriate gear. This is very important because your costume is your first line of defense while on the road. If you do not have the appropriate uniform, you can be badly injured in the event of an accident.

This hobby, however, has its challenges, starting with the fact that while on the road, the life of the rider is always at high risk. But, the biggest challenge private bikers encounter is harassment. There are roads that we are not allowed to access. Sometimes we are denied access to shopping malls and some estates. This is demoralising.

Getting parking space, especially within the major cities, is difficult as there are no designated parking spaces for private bikers, yet private vehicles don’t encounter this problem.

My most memorable trip so far is the one I took last year from Nyeri to Masinga dam in Machakos. I enjoyed the scenery, and after the journey I felt such a huge sense of accomplishment. My club members and I are now planning for a trip from Nairobi to the South Coast where we shall tour different areas as well as meet other bikers from the coast. That will be quite enjoyable.

Photo credit: Pool

Alexandra Chege,

Humanitarian aid worker

I started riding in 2014, shortly after my maternity leave. I hated spending hours in traffic jam in Nairobi, especially because I had an infant at home. My husband is a rider and I admired how easy it was for him to commute. I thought that if I could learn to ride, I would spend less time in traffic, and more time with our baby. My husband was very supportive. He trained me on the basics of biking even before I could acquire a license. Later, I took motorcycle safety trainings and started by riding from home to work.

Within a short time, I found out that apart from moving from place to place, there is so much you can do and experience on two wheels, and I was willing to explore.

The first bike I rode was a UM Power Max scooter and through the years I have ridden the Apache 180, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the KTM Duke 390, all handed down to me by my husband. Currently we share his BMW F800 GS. I love the fact that I don’t have to think too much about what routes to take and how much traffic there is. I don’t like solo rides, and I am grateful to have met a number of lady bikers and other riders who have become like family.

With them, I have recorded so many amazing biking experiences and also learnt how to push my limits in a safe manner.

Riding can be a dangerous affair for any biker majorly because some motorists do not respect bikers while on the road. I was once pushed off the road by a government vehicle along Waiyaki Way and was inches away from hitting the barriers, yet the driver just sped off. Luckily, I have been trained for such situations so I was able to safely stabilise the bike. However, I was left shaken! Things could have been worse if I had fallen because I was pregnant with my second child at that time.

Another challenge is that many motorists are oblivious of traffic rules, and that there are no lanes dedicated to motorcycles. We have to ride in the middle of the road, and car drivers always hoot and flash their lights angrily, telling us to get off the road. That makes riding a scary experience. My group of lady bikers has been advocating for more equitable use of the roads and calling on all road users to be mindful of riders.

Motorists need to be aware that behind every helmet and motorcycle is a mother, wife, sister, father or husband.

Photo credit: Pool

Oscar Mwangi, 27, Businessman

Growing up, I always admired my brother who owned a bike. However, I started riding just three years ago. Before I bought my own, I used to use my brother’s bike for transport as well as for leisure. I developed great love for riding and my greatest desire for a long time was to own one. By June last year, I purchased a Benelli TNT 250 from my savings.

Riding for me is more than a hobby, it is exciting and therapeutic. It makes me so happy and distracts me when I am frustrated because when on the road, I have to concentrate fully on riding.

However, this is not a cheap endeavor because first, your bike needs to be serviced regularly for it to function properly. Second, you need the appropriate gear, starting with a good quality helmet to protect your head in case of an accident, a full biking suit which will protect you from grazing your skin during an accident and also protect you from cold wind. You also need good quality boots, knee and arm pads.

Additionally, riding requires specialised skills and a lot of patience. Just like driving, you get better at riding with time. There is no rider who knows everything. You keep learning every day.

Riding is presumed dangerous, but it is only dangerous if you are careless, or if you do not have the required discipline, patience, sobriety and strict adherence to traffic rules.

Since I started riding, the biggest challenge I have encountered is harassment by road users who do not respect riders. Many motorists deliberately refuse to share the road and push you to the edge, with little regard for your safety. In such situations, riding becomes something of a suicide mission because you can easily fall off the back and get hit by other vehicles.

Despite all the challenges, I enjoy riding. I like it so much because I can ride to new places and go for different adventures conveniently.

My favorite trip was one my three friends and I took from Nairobi to Mt Kenya early this year. The view was amazing and we kept encouraging each other throughout the journey.





Photo credit: Pool



Koome Marete, 33, Lawyer

I run a law firm, and I also import high end motorcycles for sale in Kenya and across East Africa.

I started biking back in 2017. I had always admired the two-wheel means of transport, especially in traffic. I liked how bikers could navigate traffic with so much ease. I thought that with a bike, I did not have to deal with traffic snarl ups, and I would save time and money. However, the more I rode, the more I enjoyed myself, so I thought of doing more with the bike.

My first bike was a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja 3000R SE ABS, but I am currently using a 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700.

For as little as Sh150,000, you can get a bike, safety gear and basic training. But those who can afford it are encouraged to spend more to get higher quality bikes, safety gears and advanced training. Anyone can ride a bike, but most people don’t know how to do so safely, as evident with the high number of avoidable accidents.

Motorcycle training starts on the day a rider first hops onto the bike, and continues until they die or retire. This is because unlike driving where you need a certain set of skills to drive comfortably, riding has very many challenges that you keep learning as you ride.

Safety is the biggest concern for a biker because we are not respected as worthy road users. There are also no designated parking spaces, and importing a motorcycle or even spare parts is not so easy.

Despite this, I love riding because I get to go for adventures both in and out of the country. Since August 2017, I have covered over 150,000 kilometres in at least 45 of the 47 counties, and been to all East African region countries except Somalia.

I have done over 30 trips from Nairobi to Mombasa and onwards to Moyale and Turkana, either alone or as part of a group. In April, I rode across to Mombasa via Garissa-Hola-Garsen-Malindi route, which saw me take a detour to the Lamu area that is greatly feared because of Al Shabaab.

I have also ridden as part of a group to Ethiopia via the Sibiloi National Park, and went through a really long rough road section. That was quite challenging.

While it may look like fun, long road trips cannot be done in large groups or with strangers because of the high risk involved. It is safer to ride alone or with people who are well known to you because things like proper preparation, riding skills, bike maintenance, behaviour when under high stress or fatigue could mean the difference between life and death.

Groups are good because you get to look out for each other, but they can keep you from achieving your full potential.



rkinogu@ke.nationmedia.com