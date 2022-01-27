Exam blues and an acute case of double vision

By  Thomas Bosire

Journalism student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • The of reckoning has come. End of semester exams are underway and I am out of sorts. I can barely concentrate.


  • A terrible case of double vision attacks me every time I open a text book. I feel like that politician who has not fulfilled a single campaign promise throughout his five-year term but now has to return to the people for another round of campaigns.


  • From where will he get fresh lies? How will I face my exams?

January is showing comrades dust. Personally, I hadn’t expected this month to be filled with so many activities. The excitement of the Africa Cup of Nations, the very highly fluid political season punctuated by stress-inducing exams...does any other comrade feel overwhelmed?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.