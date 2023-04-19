Esther Kimani: Not speaking about sexual health issues won’t make them go away

Esther is the founder of Zamara Foundation. She has started a podcast dubbed TusemeZane Sasa with the goal of providing a platform for life-changing conversations about sexual and reproductive health for women and girls. Esther is also a founding member of the African Young Women and Advocacy Alliance, a network of young women leaders who are keen on influencing policy processes at regional and national levels. She is also a trained psychologist



1. When did Zamara Foundation start? And how did this result in the creation of a podcast? How long has it been running, and what is your favourite episode so far?

I started it in 2016 and had it registered in 2019. Zamara Foundation is a feminist organisation whose mission is to strengthen the voice, choice and agency of adolescent girls and young women in marginalised communities, and to encourage them to challenge and transform the status quo. While working with adolescent girls and young women, we realised there exist a lot of myths and misconceptions about sexual and reproductive health rights and justice. While Kenya continues to grapple with high teenage pregnancy rates, femicides, and deaths due to unsafe abortion, there exists so much misinformation about these issues. That’s why we came up with the podcast.

Tusemezane is a Swahili word that translates to ‘let us have a conversation’. It is a platform that allows girls and young women of all backgrounds to speak up about their problems and propose solutions. It also seeks to elevate women’s voices through sharing real-life stories and experiences.

2. Considering that our society is quite religious, I know it is not easy to talk about things like sexual and reproductive healthcare. Have you faced any stigma for it? How do you protect yourself from the vitriol?

First, we fully recognise the environment in which we work. Not speaking about these issues won’t make them stop happening. Having said that, I understand that being audacious and outspoken about these issues puts me, as a feminist, and my staff, at risk. We have received many emails and calls cursing us and our work. We had to set up institutional cyber security systems.

3. Some people think that feminism is a bad, unprintable word. How do you counter these arguments, especially in the face of this new narrative that glorifies toxic masculinity?

Feminism is being challenged because it challenges patriarchy, systemic oppression, and inequalities at all levels of society. Everything that shakes the status quo is usually deemed bad. From our experience, most girls and young women who hold this notion do not really understand what feminism is and why it is important.

So, we try to raise their political consciousness so they can deeply understand feminism, its values and principles. Thankfully, we have started seeing a shift where young women fearlessly brand themselves as feminists and continue championing change. It is only once we dispel existing myths and misconceptions that we can challenge negative narratives. With increased awareness, we can win the battle.

4. What made you choose podcasting as a medium? Where can we find it?

Zamara Foundation has consistently used digital media, including public pieces, and our venture into podcasts was to ensure that the content is accessible anywhere and at any time, including when someone is cooking, exercising or doing their daily chores. The podcasts can be found on all podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Anchor and Google Podcasts.