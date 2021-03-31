Entrepreneurship is quite a lonely journey





Pangea Trust is a business accelerator programme and an investment platform that matches African start-ups with investors. The accelerator creates an enabling environment where African entrepreneurs can develop competence, build and access relevant networks and capital in order to reach their full potential. Anne discusses why it is important to acquire business support.

What type of businesses do you work with?

We have a keen focus on ventures in urban areas, so we aim to provide solutions such as water and sanitation, mobility, green tech, circular economy and affordable housing. We try to find solutions that can offer urban populations effective and efficient livelihoods for years. Additionally, we assess the reason so many people move to urban areas in an attempt to improve the quality of life for them wherever they settle.



What determines the kind of business support you offer?

Every business requires a different kind of support. The needs of a business in agri-tech, for instance, will vary from one in affordable housing, including in terms of networks, marketing strategies, financing and the regulatory framework. We work with growth-stage businesses which we put in cohorts. In each cycle, we call for applications and say what we are looking for. It is after shortlisting the applicants and carrying out diagnostic assessments that we determine who needs what kind of support.



Are there lessons that you have learnt that can be harnessed for better support for businesses?

Local founders have to understand investors and what they are looking for. Secondly, it is important to understand the market you are working in. You must ensure that whatever idea you’re putting into the market is validated by potential users so that you can get feedback. Having the right team is critical. While it is costly to hire the right skills, what are you doing to attract the right talent? It is important to have buy-in from well-established professionals who can support you later when your business stabilises.

Any tips for entrepreneurs hoping to obtain business support?

You must learn the art of pitching. What is it that you’re doing? What problem are you solving? How are you solving it? This is called an elevator pitch, which you must do in a minute. If you can’t appeal to your audience or potential investor in the first 20 seconds, you lose them. As you end your pitch, you must state the kind of support that you’re looking for. Most importantly, keep abreast of what’s happening in the business support ecosystem.



What was your biggest awakening moment as a professional?

Realising that I don’t actually need money to start a business. All you need is a solid idea that you can test. Start and the money will find you along the way. I propagate this same idea to all the young entrepreneurs we support.



Why should young entrepreneurs today look for business support?

Entrepreneurship is a very lonely journey. You’ll find very few like-minded people who share your perspective and vision. You need to be part of a community that understands your struggles and needs, one that can offer the help and support you need. You may find yourself having, say, a tech innovation, but lack the business angle to it. In this case, you need a co-founder who will help you translate your idea into an actual business. Joining an accelerator programme can also help to unlock market linkages that are beneficial to your business.



Do business owners who have gone through accelerators or incubation programmes actually fair better than those who haven’t?

These programmes help you determine whether the business is viable or not. They allow you to fail fast and pilot fast in your experiment. This gives you what we call the first light in the market. If yours is a unique business idea, you will be empowered enough to launch it, then you will be able to test it before committing any more time and resources into the venture. Businessmen who take a different route take much longer to validate a business idea. They also struggle to find mentors and to unlock investments.



Do you have other interests away from work?

I am a mother of three children aged 11, nine and three. Spending time with my family is a big part of my life. Family keeps me grounded. I also love to travel out of the capital to enjoy the serenity of the rural environment.



Where does Kenya’s accelerator/incubation ecosystem rank in the region?

The ecosystem has grown tremendously in the last five years. In 2018, we had only 44 accelerators and incubators in Kenya. Today, we have more than 68. We are third in Africa behind Nigeria and South Africa. In the larger East African region, we are leading, thanks to investments and the enablers that have been put in place. Even so, we are not where we should be. We need more investments to be able to support start-ups. Additionally, there’s an opportunity for accelerators to improve quality of support. In countries where accelerators have succeeded such as Estonia and Israel, there’s a clear support mechanism to support these outfits. We can borrow a leaf from these countries.