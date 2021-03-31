Entrepreneurship is quite a lonely journey

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • "We have a keen focus on ventures in urban areas, so we aim to provide solutions such as water and sanitation, mobility, green tech, circular economy and affordable housing.


  • We try to find solutions that can offer urban populations effective and efficient livelihoods for years.


  • Additionally, we assess the reason so many people move to urban areas in an attempt to improve the quality of life for them wherever they settle," Anne Lawi.


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.