Eliminating filler words in your conversations

Sometimes, you want to tell a story, make a presentation, or answer a question. But when you begin to speak, you get unnerved, lose your train of thought, and lean on filler words.

Have you listened to someone speak and they keep using words like “you know”, “ah”, “like”? It is difficult to follow such a speaker because they don’t sound authentic.

To make your audience buy your message or be interested in whatever you are saying, try to keep your words clear, logical, and most importantly, easy to follow. But why do we sometimes overuse filler words?

When searching for the right words:

Say you are describing a situation or a feeling, you might find yourself using a filler word as you try to collect your thoughts. Instead, pause for a few seconds.

When speaking about a difficult topic:

When you are explaining an abstract idea or concept, the filler words are bound to increase especially on parts that you are less knowledgeable about. To overcome this, do extensive research on the subject and try practising with a colleague or a friend.

When lacking confidence in what you’re saying:

When you are not sure about the responses you are giving, you will find yourself using filler words like “you know” in your sentences. If you are not certain about what to say, you can request the other person to give you time to think through your answers. If that’s not possible, make frequent pauses when speaking to formulate a suitable response. Here is how to avoid overusing filler words:

Notice them

Whenever you speak, listen to the filler words you frequently use and find ways to get rid of them. You can achieve this by listening to an audio or video recording of yourself. Alternatively, you can have a friend, colleague or mentor listen and watch out for each time you include these words in your conversations. Figuring out which fillers you use the most is the first step in working towards eliminating them.

Pause, think then speak

One of the best ways to get rid of the filler words is to take a couple of seconds to clearly think about what you are going to say. Also, when transitioning from one idea to another, ensure that you take a short pause of not more than two seconds. Don’t begin speaking until you are ready. Remember— pause, think, speak.

Use short sentences

When making a presentation or say taking part in an interview, use simple and short sentences. The longer and complex the sentence, the more likely you are to use fillers.