Driven by a passion for apiculture

In Kenya today, graduates struggle to get white collar jobs but more young people are turning to business to tap on the demand in the local and global markets.

In 2019, Ruth Jepchirchir decided to venture into the honey selling business, a decision she does not regret. Today, the 32-year-old runs HoneyZest, a company that processes raw honey for sale. She started the venture in November 2019 after realising that there was a huge gap for pure honey in the market.

Initially, she bought five litres of raw product and was surprised when she developed seven kilogrammes of honey, which she quickly sold. Since then, she developed a passion for apiculture.

“I informed friends that I had some honey and they bought all of it. This encouraged me to get more,” says Ruth, who holds a Masters degree in agricultural extension education from the University of Eldoret. She is currently pursuing a PhD in the same course.

With the onset of Covid-19, she says, the demand for honey went up. During that time, she would make home deliveries.

“In those days, everyone wanted honey because of its medicinal value. It was like hot cake and I moved around homes and office delivering the product. I realised that there is a huge market for honey,” she recalls with a smile.

As we meet her inside the small factory, she is supervising two workers as they separate honey from wax using a honey extractor and centrifuge machines. In 2021, she put up three beehives and slowly expanded the project as the demand grew. Now they have about 300 beehives in her one-acre farm in Olessos, Nandi County.

On her farm, she has stocked both the Kenyan Top Bar Hive and Langstroth bee-hives, and also rears the Wild Bee. She collects harvests three times a year and can harvest between 500 kilograms and 700 kilograms. In a single month, the company is able to produce up to one tonne of pure honey.

On the farm, she has planted flowers including sun flower, corn flower and bougainvillea along the fence to attract bees. The farm is also dotted with indigenous trees such as acacia, apple tree and oak tree.

“From one beehive, we harvest seven kilos every season. The bees love the flowers and this helps us get good production,” she says.

Some of her clients are hotels, supermarkets and individual consumers. They have set up distribution points in 10 counties that include Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Nairobi.

Ruth says she also sources the products from bee keepers from Baringo and West Pokot counties. Depending on the season, she sources between 200kg and 250kg of honey from local farmers. These are packaged in one kilo, 500g, 300g, 200g and 100g. They retail between Sh80 and Sh750.

Already, her product has hit the export market. In a month, she exports between one and two tonnes of honey. Some of these markets include Australia and the United States, and Far East countries.

In 2020, she applied for certification from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) and other agencies, and all her products have been certified.

“What we are keen on is how genuine the product is. We use a honey tester to test if there is any sugar, mercury or other impurities,” she explains, adding that to maintain a good brand in the market one must maintain quality.

She says some of the challenges she has faced include stiff competition and the weather that affects honey production. Between the months of May and July, the production at the farm drops by up to 30 per cent as the region experiences chilly weather.

“Sometimes, when it is too cold, the bees become less proactive or lazy, and we end up getting less honey. We get more honey when it is a bit warmer,’ says the farmer.

She advises those who want to start the venture to first ensure that they have the right bee hives, the proper location and that they have conducted proper colonisation.