Don’t employers ever feel guilty about laying off staff?

When the pandemic started and many business began to struggle due to lockdown measures, our key competitor gave me a job offer I could not refuse. Eight months on, the business has not picked up as anticipated and I have been informed that my contract will not be renewed. I am still in shock, feeling betrayed, not sure how to pick myself up. Don’t employers feel guilty when laying off newly hired staff?

I deeply empathise with your situation. I know many employers who would be very reluctant to let their staff go, especially when the decision is beyond their control. Good employers are always out to ensure their staff are treated well and compensated fairly. The law is clear that any employee who loses his job due to redundancy should be compensated with at least two weeks’ salary for each completed year of service. I also know there are crafty employers who will look for every reason to prevent an employee from receiving redundancy payments, including finding reasons to terminate his contract.

Next time you are confronted with an attractive job offer, reflect and be sure you are moving to a role that will challenge you more, increase your network and offer far much better remuneration. Don’t jump for a 30 per cent pay increase for the same tasks, unless you are planning to move up as soon as a higher role becomes available elsewhere. Then, remember your years of service are an asset that can pay you well should your employer decide to restructure your role. If, for example, you had worked for five years at your previous role and your job was at risk, your exit package would be much higher than what you are getting for one year’s service.

While it is important to always be on the lookout for career growth opportunities, be cautious when changing jobs during turbulent times. When you find an irresistible opportunity, negotiate for a contract that protects your tenure. If you sign a three-year fixed contract, ensure that if it is terminated prematurely, you will be eligible for full compensation. That way, you will be assured of either a job, or income for that period, unless of course you mess it up and are dismissed summarily. Lastly, always remember that a job is a labour contract which can end any time. Remember to set funds aside to keep you afloat when you are out of employment.