Doctor, author, artist: A master of many trades

By  DAISY OKOTI

“My form of art is video art, under a subsection called futurism. It emphasises dynamism, speed, and technology.

"I believe in diversity because routine can stifle creativity. Sometimes I create contemporary art, sometimes I dabble in abstract, and sometimes I focus on surrealism.

"I believe art shouldn't just be beautiful, it should surprise, amaze, intrigue and spark conversation," says Franz Owano. 

Franz Owano, 31, studied medicine at the University of Nairobi and graduated in 2014. Besides being a medic, Franz has published six plays, several novels and a collection of short stories. He is also a visual artist who uses digital print on canvas to deliver digital art.

