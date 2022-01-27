Doctor, author, artist: A master of many trades

Franz Owano, 31, studied medicine at the University of Nairobi and graduated in 2014. Besides being a medic, Franz has published six plays, several novels and a collection of short stories. He is also a visual artist who uses digital print on canvas to deliver digital art.

“I enjoyed drawing as a young boy, and my parents did not limit my interests. My secondary school also played a role in moulding me. I went to Alliance High School where we were taught to be all-rounded and to exceed our limits. So, my creativity in art and writing started being honed at a very young age,” he says.

Not only is he passionate about art, he believes it is his purpose in life. And, he is a self-taught artist.

“My form of art is video art, under a subsection called futurism. It emphasises dynamism, speed, and technology. I believe in diversity because routine can stifle creativity. Sometimes I create contemporary art, sometimes I dabble in abstract, and sometimes I focus on surrealism. I believe art shouldn't just be beautiful, it should surprise, amaze, intrigue and spark conversation. To create a piece, I have to draw it first, paint it, and then capture an image before transferring it to a virtual space. My aim is to make the person looking at the piece of art comprehend the covert meaning of what I want to depict. There is no right or wrong answer, that is why it sparks conversation.”

Photo credit: Pool

He sees art as a critical form of expression for both the artist and the viewer because of its ability to transcend personal weaknesses such as shyness or speech challenges.

“Art provides a medium of expression for those who may not be articulate, or those with social phobia. If you can create art, you express yourself without pressure. Art can also be an outlet through which people pour their pain and share experiences.

As a doctor, I feel that those in my profession absorb a lot of pain. And if patients come to us to help take their pain away, what do doctors do with their pain? That is where art comes in for me. I believe it can help boost mental health,” he says.

Good intentions notwithstanding, the demanding course of medicine meant Franz had to go slow on his art when he joined university, although he eventually learnt to create time to do the things he is passionate about.

“I made time to write during school holidays and when I wasn’t at work, but it took the Covid-19 lockdown for me to fully rekindle my flame for visual art because I had more time.

“I wrote my first novella at the age of 21, when I was in second year. I used to write my manuscripts during the one-month breaks we had at the end of the year,” he says.

Franz hosts at least one digital exhibition every three months.

“In every exhibition, I aim to create 20 art pieces. To achieve this, I do two art pieces every weekend. It's all about time management. Even if I don’t sleep, the sacrifice is worth it,” he says.

As a writer, he finds himself extending his creativity and imagination to the visual world. And like the former, his art is inspired by his environment.

“Nature inspires me. My belief in female empowerment is why I have drawings of beautiful African women in my exhibitions. Sometimes I am inspired by what is going on in the world such as the #blacklivesmatter movement. My themes are diverse and socially conscious,” he says.

Before switching to digital exhibitions, Dr Owano started by exhibiting in an art gallery, but challenges such as the cost of producing and Covid-19 isolation made him seek alternative forms of exhibition.

“When art is available in a virtual space, a viewer from anywhere in the world can access it as long as they have the link. This reduces the cost for me because I do not have to produce a piece of artwork until someone has committed to buy it.

Secondly, it takes away the inconvenience of physically going to an art gallery. After going through the virtual exhibition, one can choose what they want, communicate with me and from there we can discuss how I can create a physical copy. I have sold several pieces already through my Instagram and Facebook profile (Franz Owano),” he says.

He works with 2D and 3D animators to create a virtual museum in a virtual reality form.

“The animators create an avatar that guides you through the virtual museum,” he says. As an artist, Franz has learnt the importance of knowing his limitations.

“I had a vision but I had limited technological expertise, so I partnered with people with the necessary expertise to create my vision under my instructions,” he says.

He uses Facebook and Instagram to advertise and market his upcoming exhibitions. Typically, exhibitions run for a week. He also boosts and promotes the posts to improve visibility. Furthermore, people who have bought his art before or seen his exhibitions help him to market his work.

“I believe art should be accessible to everyone, that is why my exhibitions, although they cost me a pretty penny to put together, are free. Within the exhibition period, people who are interested can send me a direct message if they want to commission me, give me ideas or send feedback. When the exhibition is done, I pull down the link and plan for the next exhibition,” he says.

The biggest highlight in his journey was knowing that he could do art.