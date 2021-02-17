Do you really need that work study job?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • What rewards are you seeking? Are you working to get money to pay bills? To gain valuable experience?


  • To build useful networks? Or are you simply filling your surplus time? Only take up jobs that enhance your life as a student and avoid those with vague rewards.

BY JAMES KAHONGEH

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.