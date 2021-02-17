Do you really need that work study job?

BY JAMES KAHONGEH

For many university students today, working isn’t about prestige. It is about survival. Research shows that 70 per cent of students endure financial constraints during the course of their studies, which motivates them to work.

The surveys also show that many of the working students (50 per cent full-time and 80 per cent part-time) are financially independent. However, some jobs lack a clear growth path while others only serve to overwhelm you without solving your money problems. Here are five questions to consider before taking that job.

Does it fit within my career plan?

Always consider the bigger picture, which is your future career. This allows you to be strategic and intentional about the kind of skills you seek to learn from the job. The experience also prepares you for the job market. Waiting tables at a restaurant, for instance, may not add value to your mechanical engineering career prospects.

Why am I working?

What rewards are you seeking? Are you working to get money to pay bills? To gain valuable experience? To build useful networks? Or are you simply filling your surplus time? Only take up jobs that enhance your life as a student and avoid those with vague rewards.

How would I fair without the job?

Would your life be any different without the job? If it leaves you exhausted, dejected and with missed school deadlines, you don’t need it. If you’re constantly broke even though you have a job, you probably need a different solution.

Do I have the time?

With the unnerving levels of unemployment today, it is almost unthinkable to turn down a job offer. Most students end up taking up offers without evaluating their ability to balance the job with their studies. They end up compromising their time for family, rest, hobbies and fostering meaningful relationships. Remember, you need more than money to thrive. Only take a job that you can manage comfortably.

What alternatives exist?

Besides the job you’re about to take, is there something else you could do to make money, to acquire experience and to build networks? Is this job the only way to meet these needs? To most students, securing a job is the most convenient route to financial freedom. Only it’s not. Have you considered investing? You could start a small agribusiness venture at home. How about selling merchandise online? Whatever you choose, make sure it is in sync with your school schedule.