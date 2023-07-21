DJ Basthma: I love being in a creative utopic state

Basthma is a multidisciplinary artist, music producer and DJ, known for his hard-hitting kicks, tasty chords, and beefy basslines. He has been producing music since 2014, and is a genre-fluid artist, drawing inspiration and influence from numerous genres of music. Music is a language that he speaks and loves using, as a means of communication. He is a Perform Music Incubator Alumni, (the artist development program founded by Muthoni The Drummer Queen). He was part of a six-week music production residency with Swiss Producer and Sound Engineer Hook Michigang in 2022. He has worked with notable artists such as Karun, Zonda K, Le Ru, Trabolee and Mayonde.





Of course the first question is why the mask? What does it do for you, for your identity? Does it get hot under there when you're performing and jamming?

Related One on one with fiction writer Kiprop Kimutai MyNetwork

My mask is a tool for self-expression, artistic exploration, and even creating a unique identity. The mask is a visual representation of the music being played, with different masks carrying distinct energies that align with specific genres.

A lot of what you've achieved is so admirable, having played in front of thousands both locally and abroad. Is this the dream?

My dream has always been to be able to express myself at all times. More like a creative utopic state. The crowds and the accolades have always been a plus. Secrecy has always been a part of me for some reason.





You performed under Muthoni, to make you better as an artist - what did you learn in the incubator? What do you think is something all artists need to know?

The main thing I learned from the incubator is mostly the music business. It was super eye-opening learning of all the avenues you can monetise as a creative. I also got to explore the importance of the business side of things such as financial sustainability, professional support, networking and collaboration, development, and growth, just to name a few.





Residencies can be important for developing and established artists. What did you learn in your last Residency?

The latest Residency I did was in Switzerland. I went there to do some shows and mostly make music. I ended up working on what might be an album or a collective of EPs and some singles depending on how the planning goes. More than the music I made, I learnt a lot about Engineering when it comes to mixing and mastering song Hooks.





What can we expect from you next? How do you think politics affects your art?

My current plan for the year is to release all the music I made last year during the Swiss residency. I’ve also partnered up with Hi8us on their Save the Night project as one of the facilitators. This is a space where my creative side is really pushed in the right direction, conducting workshops with fellow talented creatives, and collaborating on not just songs but different aspects of art.