Desire for a messier workspace led me to quit my banking job

Photo credit: Pool

By  DAN OGETTA

What you need to know:

  • When he quit his formal job, his friends termed his move brazen and even reckless, but he wasn’t bothered.


  • He tried to find another job, but that wasn’t quick in coming. He even tried his hand in businesses such as opening a carwash, but success was elusive.


  • None of that really gave him the fulfillment he was yearning for. 

It is a cold and cloudy day in Nairobi and Steve Maina is going about his work – redesigning a client’s office space. He is clad in blue jeans pants and a cardigan. On top of the black cardigan he has thrown a light green reflector jacket with the inscription: Neat N Fit.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.