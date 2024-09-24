Derrick Ogechi: Surviving a career threatening injury and my big dream in basketball

Born on December 26, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Derrick Ogechi started his basketball journey at the age of 13 after ditching taekwondo and soccer.

The first-born from a family of one boy and three sisters attended Woodland Elementary School, Brooklyn Junior High School, Park Center High School, Midland College (Associate of Arts) and Midwestern State University (Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Arts and Sciences).

Derrick, who speaks English and a bit of Swahili, Spanish and Kisii, holds Masters Degree in Sports Administration from Midwestern State University.

Nicknamed D.O., Derrick, who stands at 198 centimetres, started his professional basketball career with Coto Cordoba in Spain (2023-2024 season) before joining Kenya Basketball Federation Men Premier league champions Nairobi City Thunder on August 31, 2024 ahead of Basketball Africa League (BAL).

He has represented Kenya at the continental stage since 2023 when he featured in 2023 FIBA AfroCan and also FIBA AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers. He spoke to My Network in exclusive interview. Excerpts:

How did you settle on basketball and not any other sport?

I started doing taekwondo at the age of four and then played soccer. I then ditched soccer for basketball in fifth grade, at around 13 years old and I have been playing basketball ever since.

I really enjoyed basketball and I wanted to be good at it, so I decided to stop the other two and focus only on basketball.

Where did inspiration to play basketball come from?

Just watching it every time. My favourite player is the late Kobe Bryant (American shooting guard and small forward). His work ethic and the work he put in, and just watching him play fascinated me, and I wanted to be that myself.

His approach to the game motivated me a lot. He is not just focused on being good for one day, but every day. Mamba Mentality, what he called it, is what inspired me to follow him and start to be great as him.

Do you see yourself reaching the heights of Kobe Bryant who is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball?

I just try to work hard every day. You never know. God willing, I can go as high as I possibly can.

What kind of challenges have you encountered in your basketball journey?

I think it was two or three years ago when I tore my ACL and meniscus on my left knee. I had to sit out for six months without playing, so it was a tough challenge to overcome that and get back to playing on obviously a professional level. I got the injury going into my last year at the university. It was a really big challenge having to overcome that.

Are there any benefits you have seen in playing basketball?

Definitely. Overall, in life I’m just more detail-oriented; like paying attention to details. Basketball is just one part of life. It helps you organise yourself, like being able to go study at school and at the same time be good at basketball. So, balancing life and stuff is a great skill that I have been learning from basketball.

Derrick Ogechi (right) with Diriye Kooshin, the Nairobi City Thunder General Manager, during a photoshoot in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 31, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Do you consider these benefits as life lessons you have picked from the sport?

Yeah! Being able to overcome things; like certain challenges. For example, in a game there are game runs. So sometimes you are winning and a team will come back, and sometimes you are losing and you come back. This provides different ways of persevering like if you are playing a lot (giving it your all) or a little.

It helps one develop work ethic, I think. Overall, to me, I think it is all about the journey. I don’t think it is “oh you have a lot of wins or a lot of losses or how many points you score”, but it is about the journey, like being around new team-mates and learning from different cultures.

What roles has your family played in your basketball career?

My dad, Moses Mekenye, who is a telecommunications engineer, got me into basketball. He showed me how to play basketball and I have been working with him ever since I started. My mum, Nancy Mekenye, who is a nurse, has always supported me, always willing to know and watching the games.

My little sisters are also there, supporting, and my younger sister is actually following in my footsteps. She is playing basketball in second year of high school. My family enjoys watching basketball. My dad played football, that’s why it was also one of my first sports.

Is there a moment you consider as your best or worst in sports?

Definitely. The worst was the ACL injury two years ago. It was my first major injury and I hope it will be my last. My best moment is reaching these high levels of playing professionally. Obviously, playing with the national team last year was a blessing.

Playing with the national team at the FIBA AfroCan tournament in Angola last year was a big opportunity for me because that was my biggest stage ever.

What do you consider as your major achievements?

Definitely, I have a couple of achievements. Obviously, graduating from college is a big achievement for me, because not everyone does. On top of this, getting a master’s degree, I think that’s good, beneficial. It shows I’m not just a basketball player, but I enjoy school; and I enjoyed it and obviously finished. Another achievement for me is making the national basketball team. It is definitely a blessing.

What is your big dream in basketball?