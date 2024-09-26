Dem wa Facebook: When I made my first million

If you are an avid social media user, you might have stumbled upon the work of Millicent Ayuwa, popularly known as Dem wa Facebook. The 23-year-old has captured the hearts of many with her witty content. Born in Butere but raised in Trans Nzoia, Millicent’s journey to stardom is one of resilience and determination. Her early years were spent in Trans Nzoia, where she developed a love for football at the age of nine.

"As a young girl I loved football, and I started playing when I was in Class Six. I played for Kenya Women's Premier League team Trans-Nzoia Falcons for five years," she recalls, adding that despite her small stature she was a remarkable player. When raising school fees became a challenge, football became her ticket to education.

"I come from a very poor background. My mother used to work in farms or sell vegetables while my dad sold building bricks," she said.

Millicent secured a scholarship to attend Brenda Girls High School in Bungoma county where she honed her football skills. Her talent was undeniable, and she was roped in by KWPL team Trans Nzoia Falcons. She became the team captain and led the team to victory in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament in 2018.

She moved to West Pokot Girls in 2016 and after completing high school three years later, Millicent’s football career faced a major hurdle. Despite her passion and skills, she couldn’t continue playing because she needed money.

"I was not making money yet my family was depending on me to provide food and keep a roof over our heads. I joined Bungoma Queens hoping they would pay my college fees, which did not happen so I quit," she says.

The birth of Dem Wa Facebook

Millicent’s transition from football to comedy was unexpected. While playing for Bungoma Queens, she was encouraged by friends to explore her talent in comedy. A chance encounter with a local comedian in Bungoma led to her first performance, and soon, Millicent found herself on stage, making audiences laugh.

It wasn’t long before she auditioned for the popular comedy show, Churchill Live, where she earned the stage name Dem Wa Facebook. Her style, relatable humour, and unique persona quickly drew fans to her.

"People started calling me Dem Wa Facebook after the Churchill show, and it stuck."

By 2022, Millicent had become a household name, with her breakthrough moment coming from a viral video where she humorously confronted men for telling women to sire children so they could marry them.

"I studied civil engineering in Sangalo college in Bungoma for two years and I could not balance between my studies and my passion for comedy.” Millicent remembers earning over Sh40,000 for a single performance from the Churchill show.

"When I came to Nairobi, I worked with various comedians who held my hand. I used to earn between Sh5,000 and Sh2,000 from other shows until I performed at Churchill," she said.

Despite her success, Millicent says her journey hasn’t been without challenges. Navigating fame at a young age of 23 came with its fair share of pressure.

"The journey has been good, but there have been struggles,” she admits. From online bullies to financial challenges, Millicent had to learn how to balance her new life in the limelight with the realities of her humble beginnings.

One of the most significant challenges Millicent faced was the expectation to appear wealthy and successful, even when she was still trying to find her footing.

"Most of the time your pockets don't align with your brand yet people expect you to be living a luxurious life just because you’re famous. They don’t see the struggles behind the scenes.”

Despite the hurdles, Millicent remains grounded and focused on giving back to her family.

"I made my first million in 2024 after saving for years,” she says.

One of her proudest achievements is building a three-bedroom house for her parents.

"As women, we will always go back to our parents. My home was not something I was proud of. I wanted to make sure my family had a home they could be proud of," she says.

Future plans and aspirations

Looking ahead, Millicent says she is determined to continue growing her comedy career while exploring new opportunities.

"I still live in Eastlands despite my status. I will stay there until I finish building my parent's house. I was living in Karen where I was initially hosted by a friend but I left once I was able to pay my rent," she said.

Millicent has worked with brands such as Raha Premium and Ratino Dreadlocks, and has also featured in a billboard by partnering with Modern Furniture company. But for her, success isn’t just about fame or money, it’s about making a lasting impact.

"My dream was to play for the national women’s football team, but I wasn't able to do that. Comedy has been a game-changer in my life so I will keep pursuing it.”