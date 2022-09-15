On June 30, when President William Ruto took to the stage at the Kasarani Auditorium to launch his manifesto, he took one hour and 41 minutes to enumerate his vision for Kenya. Dubbed The Plan, Ruto’s manifesto was anchored on six key pillars which include agriculture and food security, small and medium enterprise financing, housing, and climate change.

Now that he has been sworn into office, Kenyans, majority being young people who carry the aspirations of the nation, expect him to fulfil his pledges and implement his strategies. In this feature, four young people practicing different professions address the new President through candid letters.

KEPHA ‘PHARRY-K’ OYUGI BWONDA, 30

MUSICIAN

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of hundreds of thousands of authors, performers, producers, publishers and distributors of musical, audiovisual, new media, literary, professional content and visual art works, I would first like to congratulate you on your election as the fifth President of Kenya.

You have stated time and again that developing the creative industry would be among your top priorities as a means of job creation. The creative industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors around the world, and it can do wonders for your administration with the right policies and adequate investment.

Your Excellency, please consider setting up a Creative Arts Agency and a Creative Arts Fund to address the challenges of funding in this sector, and to provide support for innovation. Sound regulation will also level the playing field.

Establish art galleries and theatres for performing arts using the private-public partnership model and re-establish and develop cultural villages in every county. Encourage Parliament to pass laws that create an enabling environment for better production, enhanced distribution network and an invigorated capacity building among content creators.

Also, kindly put in place a better copyright framework to ensure contractual freedom and adequate compensation for Kenyan innovators, creators and producers. In addition, ensure owners are paid royalties in a transparent, timely, continuous and fairly manner.

The global market is big. For example, Netflix, the movie streaming giant, is looking for African stories. This streaming giant bought the global license right for Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’ for a whopping Sh380 million. Nigeria, Ghana, DRC and Mauritius are but examples of countries in Africa that have implemented strategies to catapult creative industries and are reaping the gains.

Yours faithfully,

Kepha Oyugi, performing artist with a bias for Christian country music





SHERINE OMONDI, 26

TEACHER

Dear Mr President,

You promised to run an issue-based campaign and highlighted safeguarding the constitution, political hygiene and job creation as your primary agenda. Being a trained teacher, I am passionate about safeguarding Article 53(1) b of the Constitution of Kenya which states that every child has a right to free and compulsory primary education.

Indeed, your manifesto recognised education as a pivotal instrument for promoting equity in society since it provides an opportunity for children to harness their full potential irrespective of their social or economic background. You highlight that although considerable progress has been made in the education sector, myriad challenges still exist.

To that end, you commit to addressing the shortcomings through a review of the present exam system, capacity development, and improvement of infrastructure in schools and vocational training centers. In addition, please increase allocation for research and development, and establish a one-year national internship programme for graduates.

While your manifesto addresses issues that ail the sector, it does not exhaustively provide a remedy to fundamental gaps. Solutions proposed do not focus on establishing better inclusion of all learners, nor does it offer a clear framework for implementation of pre-primary education between national and county governments.

Notably missing in the manifesto is a way forward with regards to the newly introduced competency-based curriculum (CBC). I believe that CBC is the right system. Scrapping it will be injurious because enormous effort and resources has gone into its implementation. And by the way, the pioneers of the CBC are soon set to graduate. It would therefore be insensible to have the pupils revert to the 8-4-4 curriculum as they have not been trained and equipped to sit for national exams under the system.

Yours sincerely,

Sherine Omondi,

Trained teacher who is passionate about education

LATIFA NOOR, 24

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER AND CONTENT CREATOR

Dear Mr President,

I am writing to inform you about the challenges we face as young women in tech at the Coast region.

My journey as a web developer and a tech enthusiast began at a small community based organisation named Pwaniteknowgalz. It focuses on alleviating challenges young women face in our community. I had an opportunity to venture into the tech world and learned very useful transferable skills.

Pwaniteknowgalz stands as the only institute that offers free tech courses and mentorship programmes for young women in Mombasa. Our target is the marginalised young women in rural areas, high schools, and tertiary institutions. We are trying to bring women up to speed and create in them an interest in the evolving tech world. Also, part of our agenda is to bridge the gap in the industry that is dominated by men and allow women to become innovators and contributors in driving our economy forward.

Many of these skills are not taught in our higher learning institutions and there is a need to update our curriculum so that we can move together with the rest of the world. We conducted a case study to understand why there were very few Kenyan women in tech and found that there is acute lack of awareness and women empowerment among women. Inadequate resources, systemic marginalisation and inadequate funding from the government are also contributing factors.

I have read your manifesto which outlines how the ICT Infrastructure will be mapped out to encompass all areas in the country and improve network coverage and connectivity, which to me will be a game changer because it will enable easy access to the internet and make our programmes run efficiently.

The reduced cost of calls and data will make our lives easier and cut expenses drastically. I believe under your governance Kenya will become a regional hub that will promote development of software for export.

My humble appeal to you, Mr President, is that you employ good leaders in the ICT sector, people with the vision, passion, merit and zeal to deliver on the promise of making Kenya a tech hub in the coming days. With your support, I am confident that change will come, and young women will be able to dream and have their equal share in the society.



Yours sincerely,

Latifa Noor, young woman passionate about tech.





ELIZABETH WATHUTI, 27

ENVIRONMENTALIST AND CLIMATE ACTIVIST



Dear President William Ruto,

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Let me start by wishing you all the best as the country’s new CEO. I recently journeyed North by road, from Nairobi to Wajir. What a beautiful and culture-rich country we have.

While in Wajir, I witnessed first-hand the effects of the ongoing drought—a product of four failed rainy seasons. Food is getting scarcer, as is water, and this is hurting homes and livestock. This is badly affecting school attendance and stoking malnutrition.

Your excellency, I understand that while the area is semi-arid, the intensity and frequency of droughts is getting worse each year. And Wajir is not an isolated case. The truth is that we are in a climate crisis, and we are running out of time to act.

As Wajir bakes under the sun, Kenyan cities are choking on pollution. Some villages are being washed away by floods, while others are experiencing failed rains which are hurting thousands of rural farmers and interfering with food supply.

While climate change is a global phenomenon, we have a role to play. It will take more hands, including the private sector, development partners, NGOs and individuals to change things.

Kenya is experiencing a youth bulge, so the youth need to be at the heart of decision-making. If nothing changes, this generation and the ones after are likely to experience the worst impacts of climate change. Our future is at stake, which is why our views must be taken seriously.

On behalf of the youth, I want to point your attention, President Ruto, to three potentially transformative proposals. It is encouraging to note that your manifesto highlighted the environment and climate change as one of the key areas your administration will focus on.

Our first proposal is that your work with the youth to establish a Youth Presidential Climate Commission for Kenya. This will be a formal, independent body that will amplify the voices of young people on this matter of climate change.

The next proposal is to elevate women and youth roles in climate action by implementing policy frameworks that encourage their participation in the fight against climate change through innovation and entrepreneurship. You could create a fund to finance women and youth-led enterprises in climate-related fields such as renewable energy, water harvesting, agroforestry, solid waste management, and clean cooking solutions. Other areas include low-carbon transportation, climate-smart agriculture and green buildings, alongside drought and flood mitigation and response technologies.

You see, Mr President, besides creating a livable environment, rolling out climate-smart actions will create thousands of sustainable jobs and lift the economy.

Curbing deforestation is our final point. It is not enough to just plant trees. Existing ones must be protected from encroachment and felling. Tied to this is a need to preserve green spaces in the cities. Forests are not only strategic water catchment sources; they are also nature’s purifiers.

Short of the long, Mr President, climate change and environmental conservation are intrinsic to the politics of our survival.