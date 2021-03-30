Dear career woman, your home doesn't have to suffer

Women are gradually taking their place in virtually every sphere of life – be it in medicine, banking, aviation, military, journalism and engineering, to mention but few. Yes, it is inspiring to see the modern woman become economically empowered, but what if this empowerment comes at the expense of a woman’s home, resulting in defective family units and ill-bred children? Looking at the Kenyan society, it is clear that the family institution is suffering, and only a dose of proper family values can cure the malady.

However, lack of a proper work-life balance may not be the only issue because generally, the term work-life balance implies that an equal portion of time must be given to work and personal life. A better alternative to work-life balance, as suggested by researchers, is work-life effectiveness. Researchers Jeffrey Greenhaus and Gary Powell expanded this concept and recommended that work and personal life should be allies, and that participation in multiple roles, such as parent, partner, friend, employee, can actually enhance physical and psychological well-being, especially when all of the roles are well coordinated.

The key is to develop creative solutions aimed at balancing the responsibilities involved in each role. Some skills and strategies such as planning, organising, communicating, setting limits and delegating, used at work, could be borrowed and effectively used on the home-front for achieving a satisfying, fulfilling and effective work-life.

Although there exists no single formula for attaining work-life balance and effectiveness, the following tips could help:

Take charge of your life

Take control of your career. Examine your background to understand your own history, biases, motivation and preferences. Spending long hours on the job is not necessarily bad especially when you enjoy what you do. However, if you do not enjoy your job, you may feel overwhelmed.

Avoid passing work schedule home

For a career woman to improve the quality of her private life, she must learn not to bring work home, including checking of e-mails or browsing. If possible, work telephone lines should be switched off at night and on weekends to allow for quality time with family and friends.

Limit work talk with your spouse

Create a time limit on the amount of job-related focus that should be shared with your partner at the end of every day. The real purpose of your relationship is to be connected at a deep, intimate and romantic level!