Day in the life of a cattle herder turned pro runner

1. How did you get into athletics?

Honestly, it was a matter of chance. I was forced to drop out of school because my parents could not afford to put all 12 of us through school at the same time. I was left to herd cattle every day for close to seven years. Running after cattle every day gave me the stamina and running power that I possess today. Also, my talent earned me a ticket back to school.

2. It is your first time on the national team. How does that make you feel?

Earning a spot on Team Kenya was surreal. I might have not known a lot of athletics competitions by then but I knew about the World Under-20 Championships because a number of athletes that I look up to, including Conseslus Kipruto and Janet Jepkosgey, launched their careers there. Once I qualified, I knew it was up to me to deliver my best performance. I was honoured to share the stage with the best junior athletes not only from Kenya but also those from across the world.

3. How did it feel like to hold a gold medal for the first time?

First of all, the race was so competitive that I didn’t expect to come first. My compatriot Noah Kibet and I had a different plan. We were to stay back and launch our attack in the last 200m. But, the race was so intense that I almost fell after one of the other competitors stepped on me. Our plan was completely disrupted. I don’t think I’ve ever fought that hard to win any race. When I got to the finish line, I felt a mixture of disbelief and inexplicable joy. To have won gold at my first ever international competition still makes me smile.

4. Now that you’ve tasted international glory, what do you want to improve on in future events?

I have noticed that my time has really been improving. I now know that with enough training and focus, I can break David Rudisha’s record of 1.40.91 seconds. That is my goal.