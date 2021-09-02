Day in the life of a cattle herder turned pro runner

What you need to know:

  • Emmanuel Wanyonyi, 18, put up stellar performances during the recently concluded World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi.


  • Kenya topped the table with 16 medals including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze medals.


  • The event brought together more than 100 countries competing for age group glory.


  • Wanyonyi, the seventh child in a family of 12 siblings, clocked 1.43.76 to win the 800m race. 


  • David Rudisha, the 800m world record holder, is the newly crowned speedster’s role model. 


  • He dropped out of school while in primary school due to poverty, and returned after seven years.


  • He is now a Form One student at Kosirai High School in Nandi County thanks to one of his teachers who identified his athletic talent and offered to help him stay in school.


  • Emmanuel has trained his sights on next years’ World Athletics Championships to be held in Oregon, USA. 

1. How did you get into athletics?
Honestly, it was a matter of chance. I was forced to drop out of school because my parents could not afford to put all 12 of us through school at the same time. I was left to herd cattle every day for close to seven years. Running after cattle every day gave me the stamina and running power that I possess today. Also, my talent earned me a ticket back to school. 

