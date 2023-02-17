Curator Yvonne Nyawira seeks to increase patronage to the arts within Africa

Yvonne Nyawira is a cultural amplifier, curator and multi-disciplinary creative professional with intellectual agility and a talent for implementing programmes rooted in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion principles to transform social and creative communities in the society. She runs The Art Kultured, a cultural amplifier aiming to increase patronage to the arts and recreate a culture of art appreciation within Africa.

1. Tell me about the project you’re doing right now. And why this project?

It is called 5Lenses, and is a British Council-funded project. We are working with up to 12 artistes, five of whom we have been working with for the last six months to create works of art in different art forms. There are four Kenyan female emerging visual artistes, and a UK writer, producing 21 pieces of work across photography (Adikinyi Otsomo Kondo), painting (Victoria Thuo “Blaine”), sculpture (Elnah Akware), digital art (Lynn Atieno) and written word (Ozioma Ihesiene). Each artiste chose a theme, and interpreted it in their own way.

In terms of what The Art Kultured is, or how it started at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, I had a lot of time on my hands and started to dig deeper into the arts space here in Kenya. One thing I noticed was that female artistes are under-represented – there are not many profiles around and there aren’t a lot of articles.

When April Kamunde, the lead partner, had the idea for this project, she was at a stage in her career where she had decided to pursue her painting career full-time. She was talking to people about what it would take, how to go about it, what the negatives were and all that. In the process, she had the idea to do this project. April paints from reference as opposed to from her mind, and this opened up the idea of collaboration with other artistes to produce art, as opposed to becoming a photographer, herself. So when we were thinking and talking about this, we saw the opportunity to apply for the grant, and thought this would be a perfect way to get various artistes working in various art forms together.

She was initially supposed to be the painter, but then she had a chance to have a residency and pursue something for her solo career as well, so we found another painter and this became a way for emerging artistes to collaborate, to show their work, create a market, and have somewhere for potential collectors to see them. It also gave a chance for more showcasing opportunities that are not tied to galleries. The art industry can be alienating, and not in a good way, and this project, as well as The Art Kultured, is a way to kind of break that barrier.

2. How easy is it to find and apply for such grants?

That’s complicated. A lot of opportunities we see are open calls – very much like, ‘hello, make a piece and submit’, and the winning submission gets x. X, can be money, or a residency, or any of these opportunities to do something more. They are there. Even more so now.

Locally, the opportunities aren’t that many, so it makes artistes look beyond their geographical boundaries. A lot of them are also run by international institutions, and because of that, there is a barrier because you have to know where to look or who is giving them, but then you don’t know what you don’t know, so then you have to do the work to discover them – work like following accounts on social media, that kind of thing. It’s a drudgery you have to go through to discover them.

Sometimes, even the genre of art you practice limits the opportunities you can find or get – for example, there will be more opportunities for painters to get residencies, of festivals, or travel, unlike those targeting digital artistes. Photography also has more options, but not as much. Sculpting has even less! It was also important for us, in this project, to think of art forms that are not as well known or as visible.

3. What are you trying to do with The Art Kultured?

Through my friendship with April, I became more than a hobbyist who enjoys art and galleries. Because I saw April’s process, and I had time to go through my own journey of learning, I had this realisation that I can do something with my skills and experience. In my day job – what I do to live! - I am a project manager. I am not an artiste – I do not essentially create art, so I cannot do that. What I can do is amplify artistes. I already love art, I love following artistes and getting to know them, therefore, I can create an institution to support them. That was, and is my intention: to amplify and create opportunities for artistes as a mechanism (like in 5Lenses) to help them meet/achieve what they want for themselves in their careers.

The other side is also something that I’ve been thinking of and working on – trying to re-energise our collector base locally. Most of the art we make and produce is bought by foreigners and then shipped out abroad. It’s important for us to retain our culture, our heritage and our memory. Those are images of us. We want to cultivate that type of art education, to let people know that it is actually important, and this is why we’re doing this.

4. Who are some of your favourite local artistes?

April Kamunde! Our 5Lenses artistes are incredible. I have really enjoyed working with them. They’re incredible and so professional. I can’t wait to see how they evolve over time. Elnah Akware, our sculptor, her pieces are beautiful and fantastic. I’m kind of obsessed with Okamar Onesmus, and I am in the process of trying to buy one of his pieces. I also really like Yegonizer (Evans Yegon).

5. What is The Art Kultured’s next project?