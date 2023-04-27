Create more jobs and we’ll return to Kenya

They went abroad for various reasons. Some moved to study, other to work, or for both.

Like the proverbial American dream where the land is richer, better and full of opportunities for everyone, life beyond borders truly seems to be greener.

Yet, several years after making the jump from Kenya, these four young people, some of who are living in first world countries, are filled with a yearning for home. East or West, home, they say, is always best.

Save for the economic liberation they found, this quartet says they miss the cultural diversity in Kenya, and are battling language barriers, extreme weather and culture shock.

The warm weather, friendly people and the familiar albeit diverse culture are just a few reasons why these young citizens still want to come back to Kenya.

Here are their stories.

Photo credit: Pool



MERCY MELLY,26

STUDENT & PART TIME EMPLOYEE, UNITED KINGDOM

I moved to the UK six months ago and one thing I keep missing about Kenya is the camaraderie – how we freely interact with and look out for one another.

In my new neighbourhood, people rarely speak to each other. In fact, it is not easy to see or meet your neighbor. Everyone seems so busy.

I also miss our diverse cultures. The 42 tribes we have present us with different languages, cultures, dressings and beliefs, something I may never experience here.

In the United Kingdom, we speak only one language, British English. Also, we do not have diverse cultures, which makes life here a little boring.

My stay in the UK has made me learn to appreciate my country Kenya and I cannot wait to come back so that I can once again experience true socialisation.

One thing that I like about my new location, however, is the numerous job opportunities with better pay. I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of finding a good job in Kenya after my graduation.

I graduated from Maseno University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Technology with Information Technology.

After leaving campus, I never got employed despite going for a number of internships and even volunteering to work in a number of organisations. I kept hoping for the best, which never came.

A number of my friends back home have also been complaining about the payment rates. Many work hard but what they get at the end of the month can barely sustain their needs.

Nevertheless, I believe I can achieve my dreams in Kenya if only we do away with corruption and unemployment.

We, the youth, have a lot of potential, but we never get an opportunity to exercise our talents due to limited opportunities and corruption which continues to make life unbearable.

In September 2022, with the support from my family, I decided to move to the UK where I am currently pursuing a Master’s course in Gender Studies at the University of East Anglia.

Since I came, my experience has been amazing, apart from the few challenges.

Being a foreigner who had never been to any other country, settling was hard. I had to make new friends, and adapt to a new means of transport, foreign meals and the strange weather.

This is a first world country, so technology here is also on another level. There are no public service motorcycles.

Making friends was also quite difficult since residents like to keep to themselves. Here, you cannot just speak to anybody.

I am also yet to adapt to the extreme temperatures. Since I came, I have never left my hostel without a heavy sweater or rain coat, which makes me greatly appreciate the weather in my motherland.

In spite of this, I am enjoying my stay. The education system is on another level – from the resources and facilities, to the skills we are taught. The teachers are also dedicated.

I also have a job, which is yet another advantage. I am paid by the hour and I work for 20 hours per week. I like that I can work at the time of my choice while exploring the country.

Photo credit: Pool



ELIZABETH OBADO, 31

SOUTH AFRICA

Moving from Kenya to South Africa has been a good experience. I have worked in a new environment, learnt new skills and cultures and interacted with new people.

The experience has helped me build my career as a researcher. It has been a chance to interact with fisheries science research experts and further build my research networks. I am also proud of the fact that I have been exposed to people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

I came to South Africa through a scholarship programme I won in 2020. Currently, I am pursuing a PhD course in Fisheries and Aquatic Science, at Rhodes University, a degree offered in collaboration with Moi University.

Apart from South Africa, I have also been to France for a World Aquaculture Society international conference.

Whatever I am learning now is very satisfying. I am acquiring knowledge so that I can be able to share my skills and expertise and make significant contributions towards sustainable use and management of scarce resources for present and future generations.

One of my major challenges is the language barrier since the nationals here speak Afrikaans and Khosa language.

Many times, I have to bring to their attention that I am unable to understand their language. I have however managed to learn Khosa because it is a Bantu language and closely related to Kiswahili.

Also, at the beginning of my stay, it was hard for me to cope with the extreme cold and warm weather during winter and summer, but I adjusted to that.

Since I moved to South Africa, my greatest experience is exposure to various technologies in the aquaculture world and research networks.

While I am in a foreign country, I still want to come back to Kenya after my studies to create more opportunities for the youth. That is my ultimate goal.

As a country, we should work on more collaborations and exchange programmes with universities across the world so as to build a career for the youth.

By doing this, the young people can interact and learn from people from different countries how to create opportunities for themselves instead of just waiting to be employed.





Photo credit: Pool



VICTOR OMONDI, 28

Student, Netherlands

I moved from Kenya in 2021 for further studies after securing a scholarship to pursue a joint Master’s degree in Limnology and Wetlands management.

The degree is jointly offered by Boku University in Vienna Austria, Egerton University in Nakuru Kenya and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, the Netherlands.

I started my classes in September 2021 and I am currently preparing for my graduation on April 25, 2023.

My experience in the Netherlands has been amazing. My relocation presented me with an opportunity to explore and interact with people from different regions and continents.

When I came here two years ago, I faced a little culture shock, but I have now adjusted.

This was not my first time travelling out of the country. I have been to Austria City in Vienna where I attended the first semester of my programme in September 2021.

My experience there was also amazing. The citizens of the country were friendly. My only challenge was the language barrier.

Most of the residents there speak German while I could not speak the language well enough to be understood.

What I like about the Netherlands is that the public transport, infrastructure as well as social welfare all work smoothly.

We also have numerous job opportunities here. I sometimes get to work part time in the hospitality industry, or in events organising.



I think if I had remained in Kenya, I could still have achieved my dreams, only that I came across an opportunity I couldn’t let go.

So far, I can gladly say that I have acquired the skills I dearly needed, plus the exposure and the extraordinary experience of living and studying in Europe. That was a dream come true.

With modern technology especially in lectures, my classes have been exciting and orderly.

My major challenge, however, is the culture shock. People here lead very different lives. Additionally, the language is still an issue, but I am glad that my school has a number of international learners who understand English.

Since I came, my main focus has been my studies. I am yet to hold a full time job, and this will be my goal once I graduate. I also have plans of returning to Kenya, although I am not sure when.

As a country, I strongly believe that we don’t provide the youth with opportunities and quality education.

Almost all my Kenyan colleagues and those from other African countries say they do not want to go back home because of the high unemployment rates back there.

The only way to change this would be to empower the youth with the right knowledge and skills through education, and provide career growth opportunities for them.

Photo credit: Pool

PRUDENCE JEMUTAI, 21

Student & part time employee, Canada

I have been staying in Alberta, Canada since December 2022 after successfully securing a green card through an agency in Eldoret. I left Kenya shortly after graduating with a diploma course in Community Health Nursing at the Kenya Medical Training College, Kaptumo.

I was motivated to leave Kenya due to the endless stories I heard about numerous job opportunities abroad. I also wanted to have the experience of studying in a foreign country. The beauty of Canada also inspired me to relocate.

I am a first year student at the Lethbridge College taking a General Arts and Science diploma course as I await to begin my dream course – nursing – come September 2023.

Canada happens to be the first country I ever visited and I must say I am already missing my family, friends and the environment I was used to back in my motherland.

My best experience so far has been exploring the beauty of this country. There are many attractive structures. I also believe that this is one of the best places for me to achieve my dreams because there are numerous job opportunities.

I secured a job at a chicken production company one month after arriving. My job is to pack processed chicken in boxes for shipping to various countries.

I work for 40 hours a week and the company pays a minimum salary of 17 CAD and maximum 24CAD per hour, which is fair enough.

We have lots of job opportunities here, unlike in Kenya. A number of companies here produce items for consumption locally, and also for export to various countries including China and Japan.

From my observation, Canada also seems to have a lower population compared to other countries, which is why there is a high demand for labor.

My only challenge so far has been the extreme temperatures. I came here during the winter season so contending with a temperature of -35°C was not easy for me.

Many times, I also have to work at room temperatures of as low as 2°C, which is a nightmare but I am slowly adjusting.

I am planning to come back to Kenya, to reunite with my family members and to also experience the friendly weather once again. I also want to put to practice what I have learnt to change the lives of those around me.

Meanwhile, I think Kenya should borrow ideas in developing better infrastructure, and establishing more production companies where young people can secure jobs to end the unemployment menace.