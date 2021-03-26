Covid-19 and the altered reality of college

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Joining an institution of higher learning is a dream come true for many.


  • A stepping stone to a brighter future, an equaliser for learners from different backgrounds and a chance to write your story differently without being hindered by your family’s financial abilities.


  •  Turns out, the memes you see online are not just meant for humor but are a mask to the struggles some of the students are going through while on campus.

Lately, the country’s attention has been drawn to university students who have been suffering in silence and going hungry, with some even fainting in class due to hunger. Is life in campus not as rosy as it has for long been portrayed to be? This week, we spoke to students in four public institution of higher learning in a bid to understand campus life in the age of a pandemic, and whether their expectations are being met.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.