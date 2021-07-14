Cool inventions, a girl’s fascination with tech, and a thriving digital school

Within just five years, what started as a fascination for tech has become the driving force behind several inventions, among them the Smart Health Band which tracks health and fitness among users, Smart Water which monitors the quality of water, Smart Farming, a device used to monitor and make farming decisions on behalf of a farmer, and a Smart Diagnostic Band which allows health care practitioners to remotely monitor patients who are on isolation.

That same interest in tech has seen over 10,000 students and young professionals acquire new skills in tech, and to cap it all, a chance to pursue a course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT).

This is the story of Ayan Keynan, 22, who apart from commercialising her inventions, is the founder and CEO of Technier, a technology education(tech-ed) startup. Her company equips students and young professionals with emerging technical skills, chief among them being the internet of things(IOT).

“Mine is a digital school that seeks to educate the masses through transformative, technology-based learning. Our curriculum combines technical education with soft skills training through career coaching sessions,” she says.

“We provide hands-on learning experiences while at the same time allowing for role-based study programmes which are aimed at helping students establish a strong feeling of community among themselves,” she says.

This interest in helping students and even professionals learn new skills can be traced back to Ayan’s time at Strathmore University where she was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Informatics. She served as the president of the Strathmore IT Association and her work earned her global recognition and caught the attention of Microsoft, who offered her a part time job. She continued to agitate for better access to technological skills, and this saw her become an ambassador for the Kenya ni Mimi campaign that is run by the ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs to promote and empower youth to take up leadership positions.

“With help from my team, I aggressively engaged our members in various programmes, training and boot camps. However, what I consider my biggest achievement as a student leader is the role I played a role in connecting students with opportunities in the industry. I shared avenues where they could acquire the required skills through training and facilitated meetings between them and key industry players. We are trying to achieve this same impact at Technier, albeit on a bigger scale,” she says.

For Ayan, being a student leader came with unexpected perks. She gained a better understanding of the local technology field and got a chance to interact with accomplished professionals in the industry. The leadership skills that she now applies in running her company were all nurtured in university where she learnt all about good time management, effective communication and proper planning.

Having recorded proven results in facilitating skills acquisition among students while in university, the idea to start her own tech school was too good to let go.

“While serving as a student leader, I realised that students do not have the skills needed to excel in the tech space. That is where Technier comes in. Being a community based initiative, funding wasn’t a big problem for us. We have thrived through the support of people who share our vision. Initially, to get things running, I worked with volunteers and used the funds I had to improve on company departments and set up a solid foundation for us to operate on. Things have since improved. Those who were volunteering are now holding paid roles in the company,” she says.

After getting the official processes done, the next big hurdle was to create a curriculum. Ayan believes that technology is not just about codes and processes, it is also about nurturing relationships. Through engagements with industry experts locally and internationally, the curriculum was finalised. It incorporated experts’ take on what skills are needed now, key aspects that will set tech experts apart in the near future, and the best way to deliver the content to learners.

“One of the greatest lessons I have learnt is about the power that technology has to improve people’s lives and standards of living through the automation of tasks. Take an innovation like MPesa for instance. It has completely changed the finance process in Kenya and made it so much easier to do transactions.

“The possibilities to innovate products to solve our day to day challenges are endless. The more we make technology inclusive for all, the more boundaries we will break.

“Aside from women being a minority in this field, those who are already in the space often suffer from imposter syndrome, and this causes them to hold back. There’s need for more advocacy to encourage more women to get into STEM courses, something that I am always vocal about. I believe that by including women, we will bring forth new ideas and new perspectives in the technology sector.”

Attending a technology conference after finishing her high school studies was the game changer in Ayan’s life and career. The exposure opened her eyes to a whole new world where she could innovate products to solve everyday challenges. This she has done and continues to do.

She aspires to expanded her company’s scope, so that she can empower students from all over the continent.