Cool inventions, a girl’s fascination with tech, and a thriving digital school

  • Ayan served as the president of the Strathmore IT Association and her work earned her global recognition and caught the attention of Microsoft, who offered her a part time job.


  • She continued to agitate for better access to technological skills, and this saw her become an ambassador for the Kenya ni Mimi campaign that is run by the ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs to promote and empower youth to take up leadership positions. 

Within just five years, what started as a fascination for tech has become the driving force behind several inventions, among them the Smart Health Band which tracks health and fitness among users, Smart Water which monitors the quality of water, Smart Farming, a device used to monitor and make farming decisions on behalf of a farmer, and a Smart Diagnostic Band which allows health care practitioners to remotely monitor patients who are on isolation.

