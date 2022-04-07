Controlling trolls

BY ONDARI OGEGA

Social media – the juggernaut that turned the world into a global village. A place where, with the touch of a button, one can effortlessly make friends and connect with family from across continents. Where you can instantly pass a message, share information and enjoy content from others. But, with all these positives comes a great risk of cyber bullying.

Cyberbullying.org, a research center that collects data on the nature, extent and consequences of cyberbullying, defines the vice as “willful and repeated harm inflicted through use of computers, cell phones and other electronic devices.” Online bullying takes different forms but the main intention is to cause embarrassment to vulnerable victims. Needless to say, this can lead to depression, other mental health challenges and even suicide. Four young Kenyans with firsthand experience on this issue share their experience.

ALEXINA AYEGA, 26

MODEL, Kisii

The day was October 2018, the last day of our boot camp. I was representing my county in the Miss Tourism competitions and had just completed a tough week-long camp. On the gala night, which was to be our final night on the runway, the event came to an end at 4am. I was pleased to have won the Miss Kisii title and as I was going to bed, I decided to go through my social media pages and was so shocked. I was trending online for all the wrong reasons!

I hadn’t made it to the top ten in my category and for this reason, I was being trolled by people who believed I was undeserving of the Miss Kisii crown. There was a lot of bad mouthing, but what hurt most was that people close to me, who I considered my friends, were part of the trolls.

I couldn’t take it. I cried myself to sleep. I never really wanted to wake up because the thought of being awake brought me panic attacks. I was the last of the models to leave the camp because I couldn’t even muster the strength to pack. Luckily, a friend, former Miss Tourism Nyamira, Maureen Vanessa, hosted me at her place for the next few days. She saw me in my lowest moment and talked me through it but to be sincere, it never helped much. I was dejected. I deactivated my social media pages and ignored all phone calls. I didn't know what else to do. When I eventually returned to Kisii, I abandoned my daily routine and spent most of my time indoors, sleeping. The projects I was to conduct as the county representative were on hold. Initially, my family barely knew what I was going through. I could afford a smile in public but deep down I felt like I was dying. I just couldn’t understand why some people couldn’t understand me. I couldn’t understand why was I being abused for doing my best at the pageant.

At the time, I was in my fourth year preparing for my final examinations, yet I had spent so much time and effort preparing for the contest. So here I was being trolled and at the same time playing catch up in my studies while awaiting my final examinations.

Cyber bullying can really destroy one’s mental health. It nearly sent me into depression. My heart was bleeding and I thought that would be the end of me because I felt like my world was crashing. I suffered in silence and was scared to reach out for help.

In April 2018 I admitted I was losing the fight and sought professional help by attending therapy sessions. I have since decided to be my own cheerleader. I have developed thick skin. I was vulnerable but I learnt my lessons and won’t allow bullies to get to me.

That incident really changed my perspective about life. I came out stronger. Now, I'm really cautious with the people I allow close to me and when picking friends. Some have since apologised for their previous actions.

My advice to trolls is, it doesn’t cost you anything to be nice. Be mindful of the messages you post on social media. And to the victims, please speak up and seek help.

EAD ACHIENG,25 JOURNALIST,

Nakuru

The year is 2017. As a budding journalist I got the opportunity to intern for a big daily newspaper. I was learning the ropes under the guidance of my then editor, Gekara Mayaka. Few weeks into my apprenticeship, I was assigned to cover the Governor receiving a delegation from abroad.

In his speech, he suggested that his political party held too many meetings that required his attention, which could easily derail his focus on development. I wrote the story and the moment it was published, I began getting bullied both online and offline.

His aide called me to dispute my story, accusing me of being malicious and out to taint the Governor’s reputation. Luckily, I had recorded the Governor’s speech. Stories then start flying around with his supporters accusing me of being bribed by his rivals.

I was scared to death so I request to go home. I left the office earlier that day, at 2pm. I was only 19 and hadn’t expected that kind of negative attention. It was too much for me. My editor and colleagues at the office offered moral support and their experiences on how to go about the whole issue.

The trolling continued on WhatsApp and unfortunately some of my colleagues got dragged into the mess. At the time, I was not very active on social media, so I escaped most of the vitriol there, but my colleagues whose social media handles were known to his supporters were targeted. This made me feel guilty. I felt like I had brought it on them.

When I eventually came back to the office, the heat was still on but my colleagues would always stand against any aggressor who attempted to confront me while out covering stories.

From then on, I feared writing political stories and focused on other beats such as health. That’s when it dawned on me how dangerous politics can be.

The pressure saw the Governor call for a press briefing to apologise to the party honchos. Unfortunately for me, the damage had already been done and the trolls had their way.

The experience however taught me to always stand with the truth no matter the circumstances. I would advise any victim to build mechanisms for defense when faced with such circumstances.

JASIN OWILI, 24

TECHIE, Mombasa

In 2017 while in campus pursuing engineering, my love for tech saw me create a group for creatives and innovators. The aim was to come up with ideas that would lead to startups which could then offer employment to students in the vast technology world. By 2018 I was mentoring nearly 1,500 students. Being the founder, I felt the need to scale this up and create more impact. I decided to vie for a student leader’s position to widen my reach. I went for the ambitious university president at Technical University of Mombasa.

I didn’t know what I was getting into. During campaigns, a team I considered friends took sides with my opponents. They then launched cyber-attacks to destroy my name.

What saddened me was that the online bullies used personal information that I had shared with them in confidence to humiliate me. They also spread lies.

By the time the three months’ campaign period was ending, I had had enough. I had been deeply affected by the bullying. Dejected, I withdrew from the race.

I stayed away from social media and my accounts were dormant for nearly two years as I struggled to recover from the attacks. What pains me is that whatever is posted online can always come back up in future.

A friend who had previously suffered the same fate helped me though it and even referred me to a professional.

Later, my love for tech saw me join Tech Kidz Africa which trains children on coding. Their online safety department was my refuge as it taught me a lot of things including how to avoid cyber-attacks and how to cope. This was really helpful.

It got me thinking, if children had access to such helpful information, young victims of cyberbullying should also be provided with that crucial information. My partner and I founded a company – Validus Cyber, that helps protect individuals and organisations from cyber-attacks.

I would urge victims to stay strong. Bullies celebrate when they sense you are weak. Don’t respond to the trollers. Ignore them and report to relevant authorities. Most cyberbullies are only strong when behind that keyboard.

DIANA AKINYI, 22

ENTREPRENUER, Kisumu

In my lifetime, it never crossed my mind that I would be a victim of social media trolling. My encounter with online bullies is too long and painful a story, but to sum it up, it started with a relationship with a psychopath who had a massive online following. He was chauvinistic and abusive. At one point I found myself a topic of discussion online due to the pictures, conversations and abuses which he posted on Facebook without my knowledge or consent. My lover had assumed total control of my gadgets and accounts, and denied me access.

He could put up abusive posts on my WhatsApp groups using my accounts. He did the same on Facebook messenger and on Instagram. He used my accounts to create the impression that I was always on his side, and the result was that I inherited all his adversaries. One day, I logged onto my Facebook account to read through the comments. I was shocked. There was a lot of spite and hearsay and even some of my close confidants and relatives had been duped into believing that I had changed for worse. I was left imagining the kind of effort it would take to undo the damage he had caused.

When I regained full control of my accounts, every post I made attracted hate, and many started making fun of me. Some commenters camped on my timeline to write despicable and unprintable stuff. My page was always awash with comments from strangers who were generous with their mean words, epithets and arguments. There were instances where people edited my images to suit their evil agendas. My family members were also tagged in some of the negative comments so that they could judge me.

The online trolls drained me emotionally and physically. I felt so alone after I fell out with friends and relatives who misjudged me. The abusers created a false image of me. I felt trapped in a really dark place and I didn’t understand any of it.

I overcame my tribulations by seeking professional psychotherapy treatment. This is the period when I learnt that acting strong when your mental health is in tatters is dangerous. From therapy, I learnt that depression involves an alteration of how the brain works, and that prolonged stress can lead to worse psychological problems.

I have managed the experiences by leading positive life. I value healthy relationships which build my mental health. I also learnt to minimise social media use, unless for constructive purposes, such as shopping or reading news. I have also learnt to understand that the troll merchants have no idea of what their victims are going through. They abuse and bully you for fun, to settle an imaginary score, and sometimes just to while time away. Knowing that has strengthened me enough to ignore them and move on with my life.