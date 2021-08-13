Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee.
Comedy was not my career choice: Jaymo Ule Msee

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Growing up and attending school in Kiambu, I had dreams of what I wanted to be when I grew up, and comedy or marketing was never in my mind. “I wanted to be a pilot,” says Wilson Muirani, aka Jaymo Ule Msee, still he ended up studying Political Science and Economics at the University of Nairobi.

