Chess master eyeing elusive Olympiad glory

Sasha Mongeli, 25, is a member of the exclusive club of chess players who have attained the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) status.





She attained this fete at the 2018 World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Goergia.





In the same year, she earned her Women Fide Master (WFM) title in at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad. This placed her just two categories away from being rated an expert, also known as the Grand Master.





In December 30, 2021, she was crowned women’s champion during the Kenya National Chess Championships.





She is a mathematics student and first team member at Technical University of Kenya and an alumna of Starehe Girls High School.





In the last five years, Sasha has featured in the All African Games (2019), World Under 2000 Armature Championships, African Individual Championships, World Chess Olympiad, Online Olympiad and Kenya National Championships.





Slasher, as she is commonly referred to by her teammates, looks up to Armenian Soviet Grandmaster Tigran Petrosian for his impenetrable defense style of playing and hopes to emulate this on her way up to the Grandmaster level.





She hopes that Kenya will win more medals at the 2022 Chess Olympiad scheduled for July 26 in Moscow, Russia.

1. How did you get into chess?

It happened by chance. I have always enjoyed mathematics and applying the subject to solve real life problems, so I was initially attracted to the puzzle solving aspect of chess. Later on in life, when I joined campus in 2016, I didn’t intentionally go looking for the chess club. One day I randomly saw a group of students playing chess and decided to try it out just for fun. I was immediately hooked to the game and I have never looked back since.

2. How was your experience playing at the 2018 World Chess Olympiad?

That was my first international event after working on my skills for two years so I was really excited about travelling out of the country to show off my capabilities to everyone else other than my usual audience at home. It was really fun playing against and interacting with players from other countries. I intentionally prepared to win the competition so I went in with my focus in check. I wanted to do well but at the same time I tried not to pile too much pressure on myself lest I be carried away. I was very excited when I won seven out of the eight games and ended up getting the WFM title. That fete opened my eyes to the possibilities that abound. I now believe I can reach the Grandmaster level.

3. What are some of the common assumptions people make about chess players?

One of the obvious ones that I even see in movies is that you have to be a genius to learn chess. What I have learnt so far is that anyone can learn chess and enjoy it regardless of their IQ levels. The second myth is that chess is only played by the rich and affluent, like golf. Chess is like any other board game or even the puzzles we get at the back of newspapers. Anyone can play the game to decompress after a stressful day or even to get a better view of a situation in case you want to solve a problem. I’ve also heard that it takes too long to master chess. The interesting thing about this game is that you need to know the codes behind it. Mastering the secret codes sets you apart and places you among the few who understand the game. After that you will be able to play comfortably and enjoy the game.

4. What has been your lowest moment as a pro chess player?

At the East African Zonal championships in 2019, I really wasn’t satisfied with my performance. I lost all my games due to some avoidable mistakes. I wasn’t focused for some reason and that really threw me off. I also found myself overthinking and underestimating my opponents’ moves. I really wasn’t proud of the quality of my games and that was my wakeup call to always take every game seriously and give every game the effort required.