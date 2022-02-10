Chef turns love of cooking into support for cancer patients

Leon Okendo, 30, is the proprietor of Dial-A-Chef, but he is not an ordinary chef. He is on a mission to heal people through thoughtfully prepared dishes.

“I did not know what I wanted to be from the outset. After high school, it was challenging to find my place in the world. I was not confident because I did not know what skills I needed to develop,” he says.

He tried different things – worked as an events planner, then as a social media marketer before eventually winding down working at a publishing house. But even that did not sooth his wandering spirit because, “I simply did not fit in the 9-5pm routine.”

When his mum was diagnosed with cancer, it was time for Leon to step up and help prepare her meals. He enrolled for a culinary course at the International Hotel and Tourism Institute.

“After someone has gone through chemotherapy, their taste buds become almost dysfunctional. Averagely prepared meals taste bland to them but when cooked with fresh ingredients, it tastes much better. I learnt that when I started going to culinary school – freshness makes a difference. When my mum came from chemotherapy and everything tasted horrible to her, there was no manual. I had to be proactive and learn,” he says.

Slowly, Leon learnt to make a few good dishes for his mum, and that brightened up her days. But Leon was still not sure that he was cut out for a career as a chef until his mum passed on.

“After my mum’s death, I felt that she had wanted me to be a chef. She was always so proud of me when I was cooking, so I explored that. Today I am a fulltime chef, happy with where I am and excited to be creating a programme that takes care of people’s stomachs, teaches them the right things to eat, what kind of nutrients the body needs, and in what form. I want to pass this knowledge to everyone,” he says.

Before setting up Dial-A-Chef in 2021, Leon hosted a TV show on Threestones Television that taught people how to cook good, nutritious food for themselves. The show was called Home Cooking with Chef Leon Okendo. Before that, he worked as a line cook at Lord Errol restaurant in Runda. He also worked at Lava Latte as a sous chef, and helped to design the menu when he was there.

Sharing nutritional knowledge with people who need it is Leon’s way of fighting cancer.

“Dial-A-Chef cuisine caters for people who have different forms of afflictions and ailments such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. We cater to the old, young, and those who need certain nutrients to either gain or lose weight. I want to develop that into a programme that helps take care of the mind, body, and soul,” he says.

Leon markets his work through his social media pages @chef_leon_okendo.

“We do different menus including the ketogenic diet, diabetics no-carb diet, cancer recovery diet, and the vegetarian/vegan diet. I can do home cooking for a client for a week, that is my primary focus. I send the menu to a prospective client and once they agree, I buy the ingredients myself, deliver them and cook, stock the fridge and guide them on the correct portions and any other details. I make sure they are enjoying the meal. Additionally, I do in-house catering and offer cooking lessons,” he says.

Like any other field, cooking is dynamic and to stay up to date and ably cater for his dynamic clientele, Leon has to read many cookbooks from different countries, and go online to watch videos.

“I have also been in the culinary industry for a while. This gives me good grounding and a command of anything I need to cook. I learn some recipes from experiences I have had in the past and create new ones through experimentation,” he says.

The major lessons he has learnt about running a business? To not take things personally. For every five clients that like his food, one will not. He has learnt not to take that personally.

“Do not lose faith in people, they are full of surprises and your hard work will pay off. If you stick to something you feel is right, things will eventually work out. Also, remember to pray,” he says.

He does not have permanent staff, he hires people on need-be basis, especially when he is cooking at an event or house party.

If you are thinking of starting a business, Leon’s advice is “Please go ahead.”