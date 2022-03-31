Cheating is an unacceptable behavior, let's do away with it

Exam cheating is not only a threat of grave concern here in Kenya, but also a global phenomenon. It is a deceitful behavior in which a candidate claims unfair advantage during examinations.

This vice bears negative educational, social and psychological effects. While the ministry of education has tried everything to stem the practice, we still see students, teachers, officials of government, examinations bodies and parents being caught with their hands in the cookie jar. Some students, and even some schools, are keen to post good grades at whatever cost, even if it means bribing supervisors at examination centres so they can be allowed to carry unauthorised material to the hall.

Cheating takes many forms, from getting exam papers before the scheduled time, to copying someone's else's work. It involves students at all levels – high school, colleges and universities, and mobile phones are the preferred gadgets for cheaters.

Exam cheating is contrary to the spirit of fairness. It goes contrary to the moral values and attitudes young scholars are taught in school. Worse, it is indicative of our inability to offer equal opportunities for all learners. Needless to say, cheating waters down the validity of exams.

To eliminate this vice, all stakeholders need to be involved. Students sitting for exams, the supervisors and invigilators overseeing them, and even police officers deployed in schools during exam period should be trained and equipped to deal with any tricks presented by unscrupulous parties. Each one of us is responsible for upholding integrity in our learning institutions.

Conclusively, the ministry of education should encourage moral and ethical behaviour in schools, and find ways of making teachers and students committed to exam ethics. Lastly, learners should do proper and adequate revision before sitting for exams. Adequate preparation translates to good and authentic grades.

By Jackson Ngari and Maxwell Kamau, students of communication and media at Rongo University, Migori.