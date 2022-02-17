Chapati chronicles: Why we are ever kneady for dough

We were having our last meal of rice for the month. The meal always left our tummies feeling betrayed by the 30th spoon. Just as we were winding up, dessert came calling in the form of a chapati conversation washed down by cupfuls of water.

With this talk, our trio of bedsitter mates came alive. Their fanaticism to the roundish whatnot rivaled Arsenal fans. Boring sentiments about how the doughy katakata delicacy was the staple meal in campus ensued. All this time, I was lost in my thoughts. I kept silent until they tried to include me to their pro-Chapati conversation. I wouldn’t have it. I literally rained fire and brimstone on them as if they had committed a grave inequity.

See, I am Chapati-intolerant. In fact, I think chapatis are a culinary cliché. A cousin to Succotash (Githeri). I dislike them since they leave me so kneady for dough. I have paid my childhood debt of only eating them during Christmas by establishing something of a Guinness World Record. Since I joined campus, I have eaten about 7,000 chapatis. And like it always happens when you overdo something, I now hate Chapatis. They make me clingy. My palate now finds chapati to taste much like a camel’s armpits. Chewing alone leaves me thirsty for long walks. Over the last few months, I have found myself nurturing a relationship with chapati’s younger sister – pancakes, and I told my mates as much.

After the rant, they looked at me with snorts of derision before quickly dismissing my disdain as mere mood swings. Mwangi, the most ardent chapati fan of them all, threw in a challenge. He promised that the next day he would make some Chapatis.

I laughed the plan off, telling him openly that anyone can take a cup of all purpose flour, model it into an amoeba shape, fry it and pass it off as chapati. I also reminded him that cooking chapati, in a four-by-five bedsitter like ours with zero aeration, with a paraffin stove, is an extreme sport. He didn’t listen. Kachii took Mwangi’s side and said that together, they were Chapoised people capable of delivering soft, fluffy, layered chapatis.

The next day, I sat outside the bedsitter and monitored their dangerous display. Five minutes in, I was rolling on the floor with laughter. Mwangi was holding a soda bottle and dexterously pinning the sticky dough with it. What came out after the oblong-shaped thingmajig was fried was not just unpalatable, it looked like a grenade.

Thankfully, our stove stepped in to rescue the moment. It began to give off dark, toxic fumes, indicating that the paraffin was over. I had to join in mourning the stove-y embarrassment. Talk of hopelessness. All we were left with was a ball of sticky dough whose rights were underserved.