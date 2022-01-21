Campus Whispers: If it quacks like a Fourth Year…

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Thomas Bosire

Journalism student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • I had been in her company that evening they met.


  • We were huddled up in a kibanda having supper, her forehead bent up over burnt beans and thin chapatis, when her friend tapped on her shoulder alerting her to the crime that was about to happen.


  • In walked this guy, a crossbreed of Nick Mutuma and Pascal Tokodi, with a distinct waddle to his walk and a conspicuous sense of style.

A must-have component in the starter pack for winning a campus girl is to be in third or fourth year. Times have changed. You no longer need to be tall, dark and handsome, you just need to exhibit maturity and have a beard. I am thinking about my stunted beard when Nicole appears at my door. I've been her low budget savior for months now. My big ears always have appetite for her worries, most of which are sponsored by her boyfriend.

