Campus Whispers: From a church girl to a slay queen



I have seen people morph from grass to grace before, but Elizabeth's transformation got me questioning my own life.

When we joined campus, I hardly noticed her presence. I never even remember hearing her voice, she hardly talked. She was collected, shy, and looked like she had received a whopping dose of advice from her parents before joining campus.

She must have been warned against making friends with people like us, who always looked forward to HELB funds so that we may make some bad decisions at the nearest bar.

When the rest of us were warming up for a marathon of clubbing and sleep overs on weekends, Elizabeth was invariably seen walking in and out of Christian union gatherings. Sometimes, she would prefer to just hide in one of the classes and study. Who studies on a weekend, on campus? Well, that's Elizabeth for you.

But it's peculiar how things took a south turn when we joined second year. Elizabeth changed everything about herself - from dress code to how she talked. Her Kikuyu accent had been washed away, you could only get to hear it whenever she was arguing. That was the only time she found it hard to control it.

She even preferred to be called Liz . You'd easily make an enemy out of her when you dared call her Elizabeth.

She became everyone's type, especially when she applied make up and put on that signature short, black dress. I have no idea how many little black dresses she had, but she'd wear them like thrice in a week. All short, with different designs. She gave us sleepless nights, that's what I have been trying to say.

A typical kienyeji had showered and was now in the market as a low-budget Rihanna.

I couldn't even recognise her anymore. I had stored her in my mental archives as a good, saved, and focused girl. She was now giving me vibes of those galdems we see on Instagram feeds, gulping on hard drinks and shaking what their mama gave them.

It was just a matter of time. Liz was part of our weekend culture. The only difference was that she was picked by different cars every other weekend whilst the rest of us walked to the clubs.

She rocked expensive weaves and designer outfits that would cost an arm and a leg.

People who hadn't seen her in first year would easily think her dad was one of Kenya's billionaires. For us, who knew her and her source of the flashy lifestyle well, we held it tightly behind our lips.

Then rumours started flying round that Liz had terminated pregnancies copious times. Others said she had slept with a lecturer for grades, and that she... the rumours were plenty and kept on pouring every week.

No one really established the basis of the gossip; did they emanate from well-meaning people, or those who were envious of her transformation? They had only one job, to make the rumours go as viral as they can.

Liz, surprisingly, never seemed to care what the word in the street was. She continued to 'drink' us with her short, black, dresses, flaunt expensive weaves and sashay as if she was ever on a runway. Nothing could really bring her down, not even gravity.

It was peculiar how people hardly noticed her when she was just an ordinary girl who enjoyed church and wearing long dresses. Now that she's enjoying her youth (A sabbatical leave from church, perchance), every Tom, Dick and Njoroge, sorry, Harry wants to tarnish her name.