The businessman who helps African startups grow

Herbert Thuo, 36, has worked on various projects in different geographies across Africa. The master’s degree holder from USIU with a background in strategy, technology, and marketing, is the founder of Ansa Africa, a venture builder with the mission to provide a Launchpad for the growth and scale of SMEs, startups, and family businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa.





“We focus on helping early-stage startups achieve their full potential through a unique approach to venture-building. We believe that startups should be defined not by their size, financial performance, or length of existence, but by the existence of systems, processes, and the maturity of the mindset of the founders,” he says.

As a passionate advocate for advisory and coaching services, Thuo has built up extensive experience in delivering strategy for both large and small businesses.

“Over the last 15 years, I have handled projects exceeding Sh13 million in added value, with a niche focus in business advisory specifically fashioned for SMEs, startups, and family businesses,” he says.

An Acumen Fellow from 2013 who spoke at TEDx Nairobi in 2014, Thuo was deeply inspired by the medical profession and had a strong desire to become a surgeon.

“I was also exposed to the world of entrepreneurship at an early age, thanks to my parents' who ran a chain of pharmacies in the early 90s. This experience had a profound impact on my understanding of the business world and shaped my perception of what it means to be an entrepreneur,” he says.

Despite his childhood aspirations, Thuo ultimately found his true passion in entrepreneurship and startup building.

“I grew up around technology and was inspired by the rigours and challenges of entrepreneurship. It was not until I ran a small local newspaper during the holidays with my friends that I got my experience as an entrepreneur,” he says and adds that they distributed the paper around their estate, hence learning of the importance of collaboration, marketing, and distribution.

Thuo continued to hone his entrepreneurial skills by running a business card printing venture while in University. Using the yellow pages, he scanned through the lawyer section and approached them in their offices to pitch his services. He would design the logo, print it, and deliver them at a great markup.

This venture, he says, paid for his small bills and taught him the importance of identifying a niche market and delivering value.

After working in formal employment for several years as the Chief Marketing Officer at Virtual City, he left in 2017 to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship full-time.

“This was a challenging time, as it was an election year, but it was also a period of growth and learning,” he says.

Thuo was involved in three failed partnerships in the first six months, but it was during this time that he says that he learned the power of relationships and how they can make or break a startup.

“Ansa Africa was born out of my experience running two failed startups and one successful venture. Through these experiences, I identified patterns that early-stage businesses could follow to guarantee survival,” he says.

He notes that he understood the need for startups to have access to advisory and coaching services to navigate the challenges of starting and scaling a business.

“We work with startups to help them achieve product-market fit and organisational design. Our approach is built around market readiness and investor readiness which involves ensuring that a startup has identified, verified a market segment, and has developed an actionable strategy to pursue it.”

Investor readiness, he says, focuses on ensuring that a startup is prepared to attract and secure investment.

For venture-building, Ansa Africa helps startups achieve sustainable growth and become investor-ready. As a service-based firm, the company operates on a project profitability model where they run an income statement for each client project they undertake.

“Our focus is on making investments in people, tools, software, and processes to ensure that we continue to offer top-quality services to our clients while expanding our reach,” says Thuo.

Ansa Africa based at the SNDBX currently serves an average of 30 clients a year.

Also read: My getting bullied online led to a lifetime deal in America

With different lessons picked over the years, he says that understanding the local market, access to capital, a strong network, talent development, agility, and flexibility are what it takes to run a business.

His dream is to reduce the failure rate of startups in Africa which he says is a crucial mission that requires significant effort and dedication.

“Encouraging entrepreneurship is vital for the growth of the African economy. Without the necessary support structures and resources, startups are likely to struggle and ultimately fail. The key to success lies in ensuring that these startups can not only survive but also thrive and grow into sustainable businesses that create wealth,” he says.

Thuo notes that to achieve the mission of reducing the failure rate of startups in Africa, there must be a willingness to learn, adapt, and evolve. This means testing assumptions, being open to new opportunities, and collaborating with competitors when necessary.

He adds that getting SMEs together to learn from each other and share growth lessons is what has led to events like Big Baraza, a conference for SMEs by SMEs.