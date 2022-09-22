Building an attractive social media presence

Today, having an online presence makes a big difference when it comes to job hunting or getting clients. How you present yourself online is very important, as a good number of employers do an online search of potential employees to determine their suitability for a role and also to discover talents that would do great in their institutions. Therefore, having a professional online presence is important for anyone seeking a job or intending to grow their career. Here’s how to have a professional online presence that can help you land your next job.

Audit your social media accounts

In case you have several social media accounts, the first step is to separate your personal accounts from your professional accounts. In case you have several accounts on a social media platform, deactivate the ones that you do not use and stick to the ones where you’re most active.

To further separate your personal life from your professional one, set your personal accounts to private to prevent anything that you don’t want recruiters or potential employers to see. With your professional account, let people know what you do and provide supporting evidence in terms of experience or projects.

Be very cautious of what you post. Before making a post or comment on your professional account, ask yourself, will this post make a potential employer interested in employing me?

Show your work

As a professional, your work speaks for what you can do and lets people know what you’re good at. Social media is a good avenue to market yourself by showing people what you do. It is not bragging but simply highlighting your strengths.

To effectively share your work, talk about the objectives that you were trying to meet, the problems you were trying to solve, how you went about solving them, your experience working on the project and how your knowledge and expertise allowed you to effectively deliver on the project. Feel free to also share the feedback you got from your work.

Create content and educate others

Creating content online is a great way to showcase what you’re good at. Additionally, it helps in marketing yourself to potential employers, reinforcing what you’ve learnt, enhancing your communications skills and letting employers know that you’re up to date with what is happening in your field.

To determine what type of content to create, find a niche that you’re good at and passionate about and create content around it. You can create content in the form of articles, blogs, videos or even podcasts and share them on your LinkedIn, Twitter, Tiktok and other social media accounts where you’ve created a professional profile.

It is worth noting that regular content creation establishes you as an industry thought leader and enhances your visibility to potential clients or employers.

Network extensively

As much as the statement, your network is your net worth has become cliche, it is still very true. In a digital world, having a network is crucial.

Luckily it is easier to build a network online as barriers to networking are fewer. For the social media platform that you’ll be using, follow people who share interests with you and thought leaders in your field of specialty.