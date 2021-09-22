Budding footballer dares to follow in Ronaldinho’s footsteps

1. How did you get into football?

Growing up, football was one of the games that anyone could play, even the girls. That’s where my journey started. Playing kept us engaged and helped us stay out of mischief. It was also fun and satisfying especially when we defeated our friends during games. As I grew older, I realised that I could turn my hobby into a career and that’s where my dream of playing professional football was birthed.



2. What have been your highest and lowest moments both in life and in football?

My highest moment in football was when I won both the Super Eight extreme league and the Super Eight champions league against Jericho All Stars, and I was also awarded top scorer with 24 goals. Another high moment was when we survived relegation last season and finished within the league’s top 10 spots despite having endured serious financial challenges as a team. In life, my best moment was when I met football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho when he was in the country. I was so thrilled to interact with him.

I know it’s almost impossible to have highs without lows, but I always try to move on as quickly as possible from any disappointments and focus on the next challenge. I dislike the feeling of stagnation, when things are not happening or moving as fast as you want them to. It makes me feel drained but I always strive to keep fighting.



3. Are there any rituals you observe before a game?

I used to have a lucky undergarment that I wore to every game, but I recently stopped wearing it. Before any game, I love to listen to music and have aimless banter with the rest of the team just to ease the tension. My goal is to improve my skills and attract scouts so that I can play for an international team.

4. What do you do when you are not playing football?

I’m not the fun type of person. I enjoy a calm and relaxed environment most of the time. I just love spending time with close friends and my family because it’s never a dull moment with them, or just stay alone watching movies or catching up on the latest songs. It’s rare for you to find me outside partying although I do it once in a while just to see what people are up to.

5. Who do you look up to in your football career?