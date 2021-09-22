Budding footballer dares to follow in Ronaldinho’s footsteps

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kevin Ndung’u, 22, is an attacking midfielder at Mt Kenya United. The team features in the Kenyan second tier league.


  • Ndung’u, who was born and raised in Jericho, is hopeful that competing in the NSL will increase his chances of someday joining a top flight club.


  • The last born in a family of three siblings says his dream is to help his team gain promotion to the national league, and to find playing opportunities abroad.

1. How did you get into football?

