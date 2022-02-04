Breaking bodybuilding barriers

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

  • Lucy’s abs and athletic build are what you first notice about her. But she is not afraid to let you know that she can do 50 pushups at one sitting. 


  • Caren Mulanga, 27, can bear 100 kilogrammes on squats without breaking a sweat. She is the reigning Women’s Figure Champion in Kenya. 


  • In this article, young Kenyans who are at the frontier of this bodybuilding wave talk about their journeys of pain and gain.

Over the last couple of years, many have taken up physical exercise either as a hobby or as a pathway to a healthy lifestyle. Several new gyms have sprouted in major towns and now, focus seems to be shifting to bodybuilding as witnessed by the growing number of bodybuilding competitions. In this article, young Kenyans who are at the frontier of this bodybuilding wave talk about their journeys of pain and gain.

