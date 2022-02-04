Breaking bodybuilding barriers

Over the last couple of years, many have taken up physical exercise either as a hobby or as a pathway to a healthy lifestyle. Several new gyms have sprouted in major towns and now, focus seems to be shifting to bodybuilding as witnessed by the growing number of bodybuilding competitions. In this article, young Kenyans who are at the frontier of this bodybuilding wave talk about their journeys of pain and gain.

Caren Mulyanga, 27

Caren’s physique is breathtaking. Her body has been moulded through months of rigorous training and special diet. To acquire her well rounded shoulders and glutes, thick quadriceps and wing-like lats, she has endured considerable pain. But, none of these immediately let on that Caren is the reigning Women’s Figure Champion in Kenya. Yes, she can bear 100 kilogrammes on squats without breaking a sweat.

“I started going to the gym in 2019 after I lost my mother. Exercising was my chosen form of therapy. It was a means of escaping the pain at home. I wanted to be strong enough for my younger siblings and better handle stress from work. Whenever I went to the gym, I would return home happy and energised enough to helping my siblings handle the loss,” she says.

By the end of 2019, Caren already had results to show for the time she spent at the gym. She had built herself a body that not only looked good to her, but to fellow gym goers who nudged her to compete in the Ironfit Classic Bodybuilding Competition. At the time, she was completely clueless about the sport so she didn’t bother. However, come 2020, she started training with the goal of competing in the Women’s Figure category.

She emerged fifth in the contest and after that, she decided to take body building seriously. In March 2020, she competed in Kamukunji Talent Search and emerged second. Her performance began attracting the attention of big wigs in the industry such as Meshack Ochieng, a Natural Olympia winner. Meshack saw potential in Caren and started working with her. She went on to win the Misuli Festival in July 2021, and was also crowned the winner in Mr 001 which featured competitors from East Africa in December last year.

“I always compete in the Figure category. Judges want to see you looking graceful and feminine but also, they want to see your muscles. They focus mainly on symmetry and the X-frame, which is defined by big, rounded shoulders, a small waistline and big quadriceps. Muscles in your upper body should be as well developed as those in your lower body.’’

Women’s bodybuilding is not very popular in the country. So, how do you compliment a female bodybuilder without sounding disrespectful?

“I’ve noticed that men are fascinated by women who look like me. It excites them, but it is also unusual and many say they wouldn’t want to marry someone who is so heavily built. Some go overboard and make demeaning comments about my sexuality or say things like, “You have a chest like a man’s.” If you want to compliment me, just tell me I look good, or talk about my defined shoulders, quads and abs. Don’t make it about my gender or sexuality,” she says.

For Caren, who has a degree in accounting, bodybuilding has motivated her to seek a career change. She has been taking fitness courses so that she can be a fitness trainer in future. From Monday to Saturday, you’ll find her at Afrofit gym in Nairobi attending to clients or preparing for her next competition. She aims to winning more local shows and then compete on the international scene.

Richard Gitau, 25

Why would anyone want to acquire huge, intimidating muscles or look like a Greek god walking among mortals? To Richard Gitau, the answer is simple. To look good and attract women. In his teen years, Richard started doing pushups and pullups whenever he could, and joined the high school rugby team. When he joined Egerton University to pursue his undergraduate degree, he was particularly keen on bulking up. Fitness models with packed muscles greatly motivated him.

“My interest in bodybuilding peaked when I heard about the Mr Kenya Bodybuilding Competition. I went online and looked up renowned bodybuilders. When I saw Brandon Hendrickson, who had just won the Olympia Men’s Physique contest, I was blown away. My desire to simply look attractive to women fizzled out and my focus shifted to getting bigger and competing among the best.”

“My first competition was in 2018, in the Kamukunji Talent Search. Much as I had been training hard, I knew nothing about what it takes to compete. I simply participated because I had very little body fat, was big in size, and my muscles were well defined. I placed third in that event. I then started preparing for Mr Kenya competition the following year and luckily, I got sponsorship from Egerton who catered for my food, transport and registration fees.

Professor Alexander Kahi, a lecturer at Egerton, was keen to promote bodybuilding in the school and he bought me my first supplements kit. Mr Kenya event was very competitive. There were 40 entrants in my category and they all looked worthy of the title. I finished sixth overall, and was so happy about it. It was my first time taking part in such a competitive competition yet I had earned a place among the top 10!

Richard ranked sixth in three subsequent competitions, and then frustration set in. Last year, he competed in the second edition of Iron Fit Classic after receiving coaching and mentorship advise of Wilson Munene, a veteran bodybuilder. For three months prior to the competition, Richard ate four meals a day. His first meal consisted oats and whey protein, then he’d have rice and chicken breast three times in his subsequent meals. He felt like he was in top form but on the day of the contest, he finished sixth. Again.

“I was disappointed and completely heartbroken. However, I reminded myself that I got into bodybuilding to be the best and go to the Olympia. My persistence and determination paid off in the Mr 001 competition which brought together the best of the best. I finished third in the men's Physique Category.”

According to Richard, who now works as a fitness and personal trainer, the challenge with bodybuilding is that it is quite expensive. You have to pay for gym subscription, invest in a good diet, and take supplements to boost your diet. However, if you are interested in the sport, the first thing you need to do is develop discipline and train consistently. Once you master that, the rest will fall into place.

Lucy Ndirangu, 27

“My day starts at 3am. I wake up, do abs training for 20 minutes, stretch, shower, take coffee then leave the house at 4.20am. I arrive at the gym shortly before 5am then I see clients from 4.50am to 10am. After that, I work out for about two to three hours. I then shower and take a mandatory one-hour nap between 3-4pm. I then see my clients again from 4-7pm when I go home, pack my next day’s meals, outfits and supplements. I go to bed at around 10pm. That is my daily routine as a fitness trainer.

Lucy’s small waist, awe-inspiring abs and athletic build are what you first notice about her. When she speaks, her work ethics, high standards and confidence shine through. She is not afraid to let you know that she can do 50 pushups. She has won several titles in the Bikini category, and she now has her eyes set on dominating upcoming competitions locally and abroad.

“I adopted this life after a cancer scare in 2018. I had developed a condition which doctors suspected was cancer, and I spent four months going for checkups. I didn’t have cancer, but I had a hormonal condition which is not malignant. As a campus student, my poor eating habits, inactive lifestyle and frequent use of very strong painkillers to counter period cramps were upsetting my hormones. To manage that, I had to start eating right, exercise, and change my medication. That is how I ended up jogging every morning and posting selfies of myself after every work out. The social media posts eventually caught the eyes of Everlyn Okinyi, a decorated Bikini Wellness bodybuilder.

“Everlyn messaged me on Instagram and told me that she could see a passion for fitness in me, but also a lack of knowledge. She was looking for an assistant and told me that if I was interested, she would coach me, then give me clients to attend to. I took her up on the offer and three months later, I was on stage competing at Kamukunji Talent Search were I placed second in the Bikini category. That same year, 2019, I competed in the Ironfit Classic and finished fourth. In 2020, I competed in the Iron Fit Classic and managed third place. And this year, I won both the Kamukunji Talent Search and the Misuli Festival! My most recent competition was at the Mr 001 last December where I placed second in East Africa.”

Lucy, who is now a fitness trainer and nutritionist, believes that being a trainer requires one to be always willing to learn. She says that she has to be well informed on matters of women’s health as many of her clients are referred to her by doctors. “As a trainer, you are a therapist, coach, nutritionist and a shoulder to learn on for so many people. You need to have good customer service and communication skills. Lucy reveals that at times, clients break down at the gym and she has to comfort them, and work on both their mental and physical strength.

“To those interested in bodybuilding, I’d say getting a mentor makes things a lot easier. You can’t rely on videos on social media to learn because influencers rarely tell you exactly what they are doing. Someone might sell you jump squats or body weight workouts, yet they follow a different regimen in private. Again, people need to understand that bodybuilding is a boring sport. It takes time to get what you want, and I see a lot of people giving up if they don’t see any change after a few months. It is with persistence that you master your routines and build the body you want.”





Eldon Achara, 27

“There are a lot of misconceptions and stereotypes around bodybuilding. Many think that because I am heavily built, I like to fight. Some also think I am dumb, so they only engage me on matters fitness, diet and training. They think I can’t discuss other topics. I actually have a degree in business and run my own enterprise. I also see people referring to female body builders as video vixens. I spend about Sh40,000 on special food every month, yet you find an agent offering me Sh3,000 to appear in a video."

Eat Clean Achara, his business, offers organic meals specifically for bodybuilders.His degree in business has allowed him to master the financial aspect of bodybuilding, which is often a problem to many. “I played rugby from high school through to university. I switched to bodybuilding after I got a job as a fitness trainer. Balancing rugby and being a trainer became a bit too much and I decided to abandon rugby and focus on what was paying my bills.

At the time, I had also been injured while playing rugby. Personal training was very fulfilling for me. However, I realised that there were competitions locally and internationally to showcase physiques*. Since I am naturally gifted with a big body and I was training others, I decided to give it a shot. In 2019 I competed in the Open Category which features the biggest bodybuilders, and I placed second. I later competed in Mr Kamukunji in 2021 and won. Later that year I represented the country in the INBA Natural Bodybuilding in Romania where I won a silver medal.”

Every day, Achara attends to clients from early morning till 11am after which he goes to supervise his business. Achara likes being present at the store and being actively involved in running the business. In the afternoons, he completes his training routines and attends to more clients.

“Majority of bodybuilders in the country are fitness trainers, so they rely mainly on personal training to foot their bills. However, many of them don’t ask to be paid what they are worth. If you are a personal trainer, your prices have to be reasonable and reflect the quality you are going to offer. Many trainers under-price their work and as a result, they fail to sustain themselves in the sport.’

Whereas Achara has been picking up wins in his recent competitions, he has decided to take a break to work on adding weight and building more muscle so that he can compete in bigger competitions in 2024. In his words, competing very often can negatively impact your muscle growth as you’ll need to cut weight with every competition.

“When you go offseason, you allow yourself time to gain weight progressively while also working on your weak areas, which in my case is my upper body. Then, you can bring on stage a package that can compete favourably in international competitions.”