Nyagothie: I made a brave and smart move to leave corporate and go into the arts

Nyagothie Gichuru is an artist manager, and also a project manager for Blankets and Wine, which is a classical Kenyan live performance event that takes place every quarter.





1. Blankets and Wine has been an important facet of the Kenyan music scene for more than a decade, showcasing Kenyan artists and bringing some of the best music on the continent to Kenyan shores. What was your earliest experience with it, and what drew you to want to create experiences with them?

I was in university when I first experienced it. One of my elder sisters paid for my ticket. I remember walking into the place at the Carnivore and just seeing beauty! Beautiful fashion, beautiful people, the beautiful set up, and then there was, of course, the music. I don’t even remember who was performing. All I remember is dancing my-you-know-what off. Simply put, it was just so much joy. I think what inspired me to work for Blankets and Wine was wanting to be part of a team that can put something so wonderful together, but make it look so effortless.

2. But it isn’t effortless, is it? What skills does it take to be a project manager? Is it something that requires formal learning or is it possible to learn on the job? And what has your career trajectory been like before now?

You can definitely go to school for it. You should go to school for it! I have a certificate in Project Management, because my initial training was in International Relations with a minor in Marketing. It is also definitely possible to learn on the job. In my previous jobs, which included being a Shopper Manager for one of Kenya’s leading distributors, I handled many projects introducing innovation brands to Kenya, and this in itself required project management skills. With project management, you have to be able to see the end goal, work backwards connecting the dots and the people you need. Relationship management is also a big part of project management. You can’t manage a project alone. Before I was a Shopper Manager, I was in Partnerships and Activations at a sports betting firm, and before that, I was a Marketing Implementer at a fuel and lubricants distributor.

3. That’s a pretty wide trajectory of things to do – the first few are closely related, and then you swing into the creative industry. Why the pivot? And of course, which do you enjoy more, and why?

It is quite the pivot! I’ve always been good at managing relationships. And that goodwill kind of enabled me to get things done within the corporate space. But in my heart of hearts, I always knew that corporate was not where I was supposed to be. I did it because that’s what we’re told to do: finish university, get a job, get a husband, get children, die in corporate. In 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, I made the foolish, but now, in retrospect, brave and smart move to leave corporate and go into the arts. Now, I’m not a singer, or an actor, nor am I a painter, but the skills I acquired in project and brand managing lent themselves to the business of art and creatives. I always felt misunderstood in the corporate world. I felt like I had to stifle who I am and present myself in the way that you see corporates on TV – think Suits. Speak a certain way, dress a certain way. Don’t laugh too loud. Don’t be too happy, you can’t be too happy.

4. You’ve just released the upcoming line-up for the Blankets and Wine scheduled for April 2, and there are some really great names, both legends and newbies on there: Nyashinski, Boutros, Les Wanyika, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Okello Max. What excites you right now about the Kenyan music industry?

I was just discussing this with someone the other day. I love that there’s something for everyone nowadays. From Maali, who is more R&B, to Scar Mkadinali with that new hip hop, to Mau from Nowhere with the Alternative, to drill rhumba, to the revivals of Les Wanyika and Them Mushrooms. I like that as an industry, we’re moving away from ‘this is how music is supposed to be done,’ or appreciated. We now have DJs like Coco Em and Miss Ray whose craft is so different from club music. They colour outside the traditional lines. Even Wandiri Karimi, whose classical training has led to more women in classical music. And Muthoni the Drummer Queen (ha! Plug!), whose conscious rap and feminist ideals are delivered in such artistic lyricism.

5. How does one quit their job? What’s the smart way to do it, and when does one know when they should?