Bouncing back from career setback

“This is shaping out to be a global pandemic of unemployment. It is a crisis within a crisis,” says Clara Kariuki, a career expert with Adept Systems Kenya. Indeed, Covid-19 has severely impacted the economies of many countries, leading to massive layoffs and job losses. Here is what you can do to guarantee a strong bounce back from a career setback.

1. Don’t let losing your job or business define you

Losing a job can be emotionally wracking, but don’t take it personally. “What you do, or did, is not who you are. People who consider losing their job or company as a sign of inadequacy are less likely to forge ahead than those who viewed their loss as a chance to grow in self-awareness and build resilience,” says Clara.

2. Develop affirmative daily rituals

It is easy to get stuck in a rut especially when enduring tough times, but what you do every day can bring change over time. Instead of worrying, take action. In place of doubt, have faith. Focus on the future. Get small but important things done each day that advance your cause for a new job or new business plan. You could revisit an old hobby and turn it into a business or take a chance with that side hustle idea you have always had in mind.

3. Plug into your network

Not all job opportunities are advertised. Reach out to people you know and who know your capabilities well. Request their support in helping you get a job or back into business. They may know of opportunities that you can never find on a job advertisements board, and this could open huge doors for you.

4. Evaluate and identify the cause

Making the same mistake twice is not a mistake but a choice. Now is the time to figure out what went wrong. Was the career setback caused by something you did? Why did you fail in business? Evaluating your choices and actions will help you avoid the same pitfalls, and prepare you to respond appropriately to similar challenges in future. It is also a good idea to collect honest feedback from your superiors, peers, and subordinates.

5. Don’t lose sight of the opportunity in the setback

Even a dramatic career derailment can become a springboard to success if you respond correctly. Fashion your setback into an opportunity. That could mean considering another role in your organisation, moving to a new company, or shifting to a different career or industry. However, be aware that the hallway in between can be very long and filled with obstacles, and it takes patience and perseverance to get to where you need to be.

6. Avoid Escapism

Escapism is a common reaction to disappointment. For example, some people may take a vacation, drink excessively, or avoid discussing their feelings with family and friends. These behaviors are rarely beneficial. Instead of wallowing in grief or shame, take a different approach and march forward.

