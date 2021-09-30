Bouncing back from adversity

Sports slogans have a way of making it into our daily lives, and one such saying is Trust the Process, first chanted by NBA Philadelphia 76ers fans in the 2013 to 2014 season before slowly making itself part of popular culture. The three words, first uttered by 76ers guard Tony Wroten, basically means that even though things may look really bad at the moment, there is a plan in place to make them better.

It is no secret that life sometimes gets tough, and giving up often seems like the only reasonable option. For how long will you keep trusting the process without seeing results? How many blows can you take before you get knocked out? Today we speak to young people who hit rock bottom, but have fought their way to the top, by trusting the process.

Photo credit: Pool



Kelvin Mwangi

I had a normal childhood, but things started going off course when I was in Class Eight. I sat for my KCPE examinations in 2009, but I had to repeat the final year. I had expected to score over 380 marks in KCSE and apply for scholarships such as Wings to Fly so that I could go to secondary school. However, I managed 326 marks. That was devastating and depressing for me even though I still got admission to a county secondary school.

Upon receiving the admission letter, I began preparations in earnest, expecting to join the school. Only for me to stay home for two weeks, with no indication from my parents that I would join school. My father, who had a small business in Sagana, suggested that I join him there. I agreed and was taken to a day school four kilometres from Sagana, even though I had excepted to join a boarding school.

The first two terms were smooth. But in the third term, my dad’s business collapsed and he went home, leaving me in Sagana. At the time, I was living with a friend and my father helped me pay half the rent, while the friend’s mother footed the other half. When I was unable to raise the rent money, I was thrown out. Luckily, while roaming on the streets, I met someone who used to work for my dad and he took me in even though he was jobless. We used to sleep on the floor, hungry. I never told anyone of the struggles I was facing until I went back home after schools closed for the December holiday.

I transferred to Kihuti High School, which was close to my home. Since my father was still jobless, I spent three years at home due to lack of fees. I used to lie to my friends that I was sick just to avoid the embarrassment. I eventually completed Form Four and got a B-plain grade, which earned me admission to Kenyatta University. For once, things started looking up for me.

I moved to Nairobi and started working as a boda boda operator using my dad’s motorcycle and rented a single room. I used to ferry passengers along the Eastern Bypass. Additionally, I worked as a conductor along the Ruiru-Kiambu route to make ends meet. I joined university a month late since I didn’t have enough money to buy the admission requirements.

In second year, campus life became unbearable, and I deferred for a semester. I went back to working as a conductor so that I could raise money for the next semester. That is how I survived on campus. By deferring and returning once I had worked for enough money for school fees.

It took the intervention of my aunt and uncle to turn my situation around. I had gotten into so much debt. They offered to pay my fees but I kept working as a boda boda operator in the evening to cater for my food and fare to school. Finally, I graduated with a degree in economics, mathematics and sociology.

As much as I am yet to make a name for myself, my life is now much easier. The challenges I endured influence how I work. Aside from hardening me, they taught me so much about life, especially the importance of working hard and not giving up. I plan to advance my education, and I have also started rearing pigs. I believe I will be a successful businessman in the near future. If you’re going through a tough time, don’t give up no matter what. Someone out there is definitely having it worse than you and they are still pushing on.

Photo credit: Pool

Fred Musari Barasa

I first came to Nairobi in 2015, at the invitation of a friend who promised to host me for a month. In my excitement, I never even bothered to find out how long it would take for me to travel from Kitale to Nairobi. I arrived in Nairobi at 8pm. I called my friend almost ten times but he didn’t pick up. I started panicking. I spent that night in the cold, crying and asking God not to abandon me. It was a traumatising night. At 5am, the friend called me asking if I had arrived. He picked me after a few hours and the first thing he told me was, ‘You’ll know Nairobi’.

Throughout my high school days, my parents never spent a shilling to cater for my education. After I sat my KCPE, no one spoke to me about joining secondary school, so I became an apprentice at a garage. I worked there for seven months, even though I wasn’t planning on being a mechanic. After the apprenticeship, I worked for two months, then quit the job and rented a bicycle. I started buying and selling maize, a venture that used to bring me a profit of Sh400 per sack of maize.

After three months, the maize business became a bit slow, so I moved to buying and selling tomatoes, where I made a profit of about Sh800 per crate of tomatoes sold. In 2009, life and business became hard and I realised there was no way I was going to succeed in anything without an education.

With the Sh20,000 I had saved, I went back to high school, and completed in 2013. I paid my fees through my tomato business and by tilling other people’s farms.

In 2014, after enrolling for computer packages and working in a cyber centre without pay for 10 months, I packed my belongings and relocated to Nairobi.

With my level of education and skill set, the only job I could get was working as construction worker. I did this for the better part of 2015, till November that year when I got a job in a bakery. I was being paid Sh9,000 per month, so I rented a house where I paid Sh1,000 in rent. After learning how to bake, my salary was increased to Sh12,000 per month, and I saved even more. Come early 2016, I opened my own barber shop in Utawala with no previous experience. The first month, I made Sh2,000, and Sh4,000 the second month. The rent for the shop was Sh5,000, so clearly I wasn’t doing well. I used to close the business for several days to work in construction sites so that I could raise the rent for the business.

The year 2017 was my toughest. I became malnourished and was surviving on one meal a day. I even contemplated selling my barber shop, but a friend advised me against the idea as my shop was in a very strategic location. However, things improved in 2018 because of elections. Many people moved to Utawala because of security, and that gave me my big break. That year, I made Ksh435, 230 from my barber shop.

I even moved to a new house where I was paying a rent of Sh2,500. I finally had a house where you could welcome guests, as I had been sleeping on the floor.

I believe prayers and good work ethics are the values that have seen me improve my circumstances. Since I had no experience in shaving, I relied on YouTube. I continuously try to improve.

Nowadays I make enough to visit my family in Kitale comfortably, and I even got married last year, which is a major milestone for me. Having worked as a barber for the last five years, my goal is to get partners and open an executive barbershop and spa.

Photo credit: Pool

Jabes Hosea

I graduated from Kenyatta University with a Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science. During my college years, I had served as a student leader and I led the team that founded the Bio- Sciences Society of KU. There was no way I was going to fail if I started a private intelligence firm, or so I thought.

In 2014, immediately after completing my degree, I started Somo Group, which specialises in private corporate investigation, Security Systems Design, Forensic Science Consultancy and training services. The moment you start a business is when you realise that it is not only academic knowledge and new ideas that are needed to run a successful business.

Getting into business while young set me up for massive failure, from lack of knowledge on how to run a business properly, lack of sufficient capital and poor packaging and pricing. My biggest mistake of all was to introduce a new concept in the market which most of our clients did not need.

When starting the company, we set out to be different from other private investigation firms. We wanted to stay away from personal investigations such as cheating spouses and from vendetta assignments. These kinds of cases, at the time, were very marketable and you would not go a day without a client. But that is not what we wanted and we stuck to our vision.

Shortly afterwards, we had to close our office and regroup. My co-director left for Germany to pursue further studies while I stayed behind trying to figure out how I was going to bring back the company to life, and make it work even though I had lost my initial team.

That was a very trying time for the company. A business is like a baby. You never want to see a business you had devoted your whole life to collapse. It was my small brother, Yusuf Jabes, who is a computer scientist and the person in charge of Security Systems Integrations at Somo Group who saved the day. He would regularly engage me in brainstorming sessions about what I might do differently in case I chose to go back into business. He built the company’s website and developed its profile template and said, “All you have to do is to get your company back on track.”

Bouncing back proved even harder than starting out. I had to constantly deal with the fear of recurrence. However, I was able to identify things we had previously done wrong and find ways of doing it better. With this in mind, my desire to provide investigation and intelligence services to corporates became stronger. I started reinvesting in the company and putting together a team.