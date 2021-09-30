Bouncing back from adversity

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Life sometimes gets tough, and giving up often seems like the only reasonable option 


  • How many blows can you take before you get knocked out?


  • How fast can you bounce back from adversity?

Sports slogans have a way of making it into our daily lives, and one such saying is Trust the Process, first chanted by NBA Philadelphia 76ers fans in the 2013 to 2014 season before slowly making itself part of popular culture. The three words, first uttered by 76ers guard Tony Wroten, basically means that even though things may look really bad at the moment, there is a plan in place to make them better.

