Bloomers who found their groove late in life

The oft repeated line, or lie, from the book of success is that for one to be successful in life, they need to invest while young and retire early to reap the fruits of their investments. But this is not always the case, as there are those who find success in their 40s or 50s. This group is usually referred to as Late Bloomers.

Although late to the party, they have defied conventional wisdom and become industry titans. Not everyone finds that midas touch early in life like Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO who founded the social media giant at only 19, or Bill Gates who took Microsoft off the ground at the age of 23. Here are stories of late bloomers who finally found success.

Harland Sanders

Harland, the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) founder, found success at the age of 62. He began by selling fried chicken parts by the roadside and as the business grew, he opened franchises of the same. Twelve years later, he sold his business for a staggering sum of $2 million. A business that began on the roadside is today renowned, with a global presence and employing hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly. When he started his KFC business, many of his peers had already retired and were surviving on pensions.

Henry Ford

He was 45 years old when he designed his first car, which goes on to illustrate that successful businesses do not need to make that break when the founder is still young. Presently, Ford Motors has a market valuation of US $42 billion and operating in 125 markets around the globe.

Eric Yuan

What comes to mind when you attend those virtual meetings? Nobody knew about Eric Yuan until the year 2020 when Covid-19 happened and virtual meetings became the norm. Yuan, a former vice president of Cisco company, founded Zoom Video Meeting in 2011 and it is not until 2019 when his company went public that he became a billionaire. He was 41 years old at the time. Thanks to his innovative idea, organisations have been able to save on expenses that come with facilitating in-person or physical meetings.

Kris Jenner

It’s not all confined to business, as entrepreneurship encompasses different fields, including entertainment. There's a popular TV reality show titled Keeping up with the Kardashians. Did you know the mind behind that reality show, Kris Jenner, was 52 years old when she approached Hollywood to have the lives of her family followed? That may sound like consenting to invasion of one's privacy for monetary gain, but the family’s fortunes have since changed and includes interests in media, beauty and fashion.



Sam Walton

When you think of retail chains in Kenya, what comes in mind is the mighty collapse of giants like Tuskys, Nakumatt, Uchumi and many others that folded due to mismanagement, family tussles or misguided expansionist agendas.

Think of Walmart, with a worldwide footprint commanding over 10,000 stores. The founder, Sam Walton, was 44 when he founded his first store. He had a background in retail-management business and drawing from the experience was the added advantage. He passed on at the age of 74, leaving behind a thriving legacy. Business lesson: You can learn the best from the employer including outshining or rivaling them in a given market segment.

Ian Fleming

When you sit back to watch the James Bond spy movies, do you know the James Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, a former stockbroker and a spy, was 44 years old when he wrote Casino Royale? James Bond character over time morphed into a large than life persona that many can never tell whether it is a fictional one thanks to dramatisation of espionage reality.