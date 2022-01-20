Blocks, digs and spikes

Photo credit: Pool

By  VINCENT OWINO

What you need to know:

  •  Enock Mogeni is the captain of Wafalme Stars, the men’s national volleyball team.


  •  He has attracted acclaim both locally and internationally in the sport, yet surprisingly, volleyball was his least enjoyable sport while growing up.


  •   At 23, Enock made history by becoming the youngest captain of Wafalme Stars.


  • Last year, he led the team to victory against foes Egypt for the first time in 47 years during the Africa Nations Volleyball Championships held in Rwanda.


  •    He was introduced to volleyball by his high school coach, Andrew Owino, who believed Enock’s height was an asset.


  •    Enock is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in business information technology at Strathmore University.

1. When did you start playing volleyball?
I first played the game in 2013 while in Form Three at Kanyawanga High School. I wasn’t always enthusiastic about sports, leave alone volleyball. I spent most of my first two years of high school focused purely on academics. Later, the school coach, Andrew Owino, encouraged me to join both the volleyball and handball teams. I came to like volleyball more even though our school’s handball team was more popular and successful.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.