Blocks, digs and spikes

1. When did you start playing volleyball?

I first played the game in 2013 while in Form Three at Kanyawanga High School. I wasn’t always enthusiastic about sports, leave alone volleyball. I spent most of my first two years of high school focused purely on academics. Later, the school coach, Andrew Owino, encouraged me to join both the volleyball and handball teams. I came to like volleyball more even though our school’s handball team was more popular and successful.

2. Would you say volleyball has benefited you in any way?

Certainly. The first benefit I reaped was a sports scholarship to study at Strathmore University. Secondly, I’ve never been jobless. I started playing for the Kenya Ports Authority team when I had barely completed my undergraduate studies. I was then invited to play for Södertälje Volleyball Club in Sweden. I’ve also had the opportunity to visit several countries around the world, thereby widening my social connections. Volleyball has kept me physically fit and healthy and it is something I truly enjoy doing.

3. What challenges have you faced as a player?

It is in Sweden that I recorded my most challenging experience. People there really treasure their personal space and I was there when the pandemic struck, so I was very lonely. The weather was also quite extreme unlike the warm climate in Kenya that I’m used to. Their cuisine also took time to adapt to and I have never really come to enjoy it. That aside, volleyball is not a very well paying discipline compared to others, but I don’t let that get into my head.

4. How has volleyball impacted your personal and social life?

I am a very outgoing person and volleyball has helped me widen my network of friends. It has not denied me the chance to socialise and stay in touch with my friends, and it has had no negative impact on my academics. I scored a B+ in my KCSE exams and was accepted at Kenyatta University to study agricultural education and extension before I moved to Strathmore University. Moreover, I have had a chance to exercise my leadership skills as the captain of the national team.