Big Q: How can we be lovers if we cannot be friends?

You must have come across this scene, if not been a part of it yourself, in the gridlocked traffic jam of a midweek Nairobi morning, in the middle of some car-crowded highway.

A couple in the front seats of the vehicle – both in a relationship with each other, maybe even husband and wife – are not talking to each other. In fact, their expressions are Blue Triangle cement vs Mabati Rolling Mills personified.

But the funny thing is, the couple isn’t fighting. They are just not communicating. They are not friends, just two people in a relationship! And as his hands grip the steering wheel with his hard thousand-yard stare at the metallic gnarl-up of traffic, she turns the volume up on the radio, and Michael Bolton’s voice floods the interior of their car: “How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends? How can we make love, when we cannot make amends...?”

It is a great lyrical question to confront, especially as we careen away from Valentine's week – where all the focus has been on the hocus pocus of the flower power of lovers, and not on the actual magic of ‘friendship’ that makes romantic relationships work.

“An intimate relationship is built on fundamental soul connections and mind communications, and good friendships are all about openness, loyalty, trust, support and, yes, laughter,” says Eve Waruingi, a poet and professional psychotherapist.

“We have seen marriages where careers come first, children come into the picture, and friendship is left to rot on the emotional vine. Then people become distant and impersonal, and often sink into divorce.”

Friedrich Nietzsche, that German philosopher, quipped that “it is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship, that makes for many an unhappy marriage.” And if one has ever been with someone they love, but don’t really like, they can attest to the truth of the sentiment.

So, why are many lovers and partners, not friends?

Esther Neema, the events organiser of Dream Tribe, believes that because many Kenyans are confined by both culture and religion, it makes it hard for some couples to breed a friendship, especially in marriage.

“In such situations, marriage then becomes about performative roles, rather than a real partnership, and in the end, one or both parties are highly likely to call it quits.”

Mwenesi Mulama, a single mum, blogger and unapologetic feminist aged 40, believes the collapse of many romantic relationships can be attributed to the fact that familiarity breeds contempt.

“Also, if one or both of you have unresolved issues and they are unable or unwilling to easily speak to each other about it because they don’t trust the other partner enough, things can escalate fast and the relationship can quickly backfire.”

Habil Mwakio, a married travel agent in his 30s, agrees.

“Just like in ordinary friendships, when two individuals in a romantic relationship take each other for granted without appreciating even the small friendly gestures from each other eventually someone gets tired and the friendship ends.”

Caroline Nyakaro, a wedding planner, laments that many women fall victim to great sex and rush headfast into a relationship and even into marriage.

“Then one day, when the charm of intimacy has worn off and you are sitting at a restaurant far away from the bedroom, it hits you that you are in a relationship with a stranger with whom you can barely hold a basic conversation, because your interests are totally different. Maybe your educational levels or ambition are worlds apart. In short, you have nothing in common, yet you are already in a relationship and maybe even living together.”

Kelly, a single, self-confessed tenderpreneur in his 40s, is unrepentant.

“I think every relationship is a contract between the eater and one being eaten,” he laughs. “How can a hyena be friends with his meal? Romantic relationships today are highly transactional, and many couples operate almost the same way a drug dealer and his loyal customer relate at the street corner.

Advocate Debra Ajwang says she has seen many cases where one party enters a relationship, or even contracts a marriage, out of convenience.

“There are so many men who ask to marry you or say ‘carry my baby even before you get to know their second name. They don’t care much about dating or courtship. But there are also women who are out to fleece their partners, while others enter marriage just for the soft life.

“You cannot expect an honest relationship, true communication or even friendship when you are dealing with a swindler, thief or conman,” she says.

Linda Ogutu, a media practitioner, says she has observed relationships where a man pretends to be doing much better financially than he really is, or instances where a woman pretends to earn far less than she does, just to keep the relationship.

“I am not saying that a couple must have joint bank accounts, although at least one joint savings one is good if you are married. But if you are lying about what you earn, either by presenting yourself as being poorer than you really are, or doing well when you are struggling to put food on the table just because you wish to impress your partner, then it means you two are not real friends. Friends don’t need to impress each other or live double lives.”

Aries Kerubo, a recently married fashion photographer based in America, says the need to pretend to look ‘holier than thou’ in relationships prevents partners from being open and honest in their relationships.

“Kenyan men are particularly notorious for this. You must say you are single, and lie about the number of men you have been intimate with, otherwise he will walk away. It happens even here in the US, yet I believe friends should accept each other with all their flaws.”

Miringu Wainaina, who likes politics and football, is skeptical about the entire friendship ‘thing’ in relationships, and says dryly:

“We are taught in schools how to be slaves to the corporate scene for 20 years, then given regular training thereafter on how to work together as a team, which, depending on the boss or leader, may or may not work out.

Yet married couples and those who are dating are supposed to get it right from the get-go, sometimes without even pre-marital counselling. How then can the two foster a healthy relationship?”

Sophia Muchiri, a sophisticated woman who hopes to turn one of her male friends into a romantic partner, says, “Instead of trying to become friends with a future lover, why not just turn to one of my tall, dark, handsome friends? After all, we know each other’s weaknesses and secrets, as well as our likes and dislikes.”

Clifford Oluoch, the principal of Regis school, also a devout Catholic, thinks most long-term partners are friends, only that their relationship has evolved.

“The way you relate in your courtship period, when you have just met, is not the same way you will relate a few years down the line. The love may fade slightly or acquire a different quality, but that doesn’t mean you are no longer friends,” he says.

Ateri Terri, an online influencer, has advice for young people.

“The phrase ‘marry your best friend’ is a modern day scam perpetuated by Western culture. In the old days, marriages thrived and lasted long because there were a set of rules both man and woman needed to abide by. Being friends was not anywhere in the list of requirements for marriage.

“Today, equality is the name of the game. If one party cooks, he or she expects the other party to clean the house. That is where the friction begins. The dynamics of a romantic relationship are already too sensitive and volatile. Expecting your partner to also be your best friend, on top of that, is pure fantasy.”

Ciku Kimani-Mwaniki, author of Cocktail from the Savannah and three other books, disagrees, saying that the cocktail of friendship and romance is what pushes any relationship forward.

Her friend, Tabitha Mutie-Needham, says,” I would be very disturbed if my husband and I are not best friends.

Nganga wa Njeri, a recent graduate at Dedan Kimathi University, thinks contempt in relationships and friendship don’t make for good bedfellows.