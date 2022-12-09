Ask HR: What is the best way to speak out against unfair treatment ?

I am so stressed right now. My employer has sent me on forced leave without good reason. I am being used as a scapegoat for speaking out on unethical work practices. Under what circumstances can an employer take such drastic measures? What is the best way of raising an objection to this abrupt decision? I read malice in the way I am being treated.

Compulsory leave may be recommended by employers for different reasons. The issue of concern is how the decision is made and relayed to the affected person. The most common reason why an employee may be asked to take unplanned leave could be accumulated leave days that are a liability to the employer. Yes, many employers have leave policies and annual leave plans, but due to unforeseen work demands, some employees may end up accumulating many days. The two most common outcomes are that the employee either forfeits these days, or is asked to take unplanned leave. Is this the case in your situation?

The other reason you could be sent on compulsory leave is to allow for disciplinary investigations. But, this has to be done procedurally and objectively. If you suspect the action was taken due to the information you shared on malpractice, the following steps should be taken. You’ll be invited to discuss the matter, shed more light and present evidence to support your suspicions. If the accusations are founded, the accused is asked to explain their involvement in the matter and defend their actions.

At this stage, investigations will commence. Depending on the outcome of the investigations, an employee may be sent on compulsory leave to allow a fair investigations process. This is done to avoid any intimidation of witnesses or interference with evidence. Two actions can then follow. If there is no case to answer, the case is dropped and the matter is closed. But if found guilty, different disciplinary measures may be taken, including issuance of warning letters or summary dismissal.