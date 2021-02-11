Believe it or not, I can tackle, subdue and even treat a wild, vicious dog

By LILYS NJERU

Mercy Barasa is a toxicologist with six years of experience.



What's the most common question people ask when you say you are a toxicologist?

Many have no idea that such a career exists, so in most cases, I have to explain that I treat sick animals, manage poisoning cases, give home remedies to clients in cases of poisoning and educate clients about the agents in their environment that are hazardous to their pets. I studied veterinary medicine at the University of Nairobi and I have a post graduate degree in pharmacology and toxicology from the same institution.

Are your family members in academia?

Yes, my father and sister are teachers while my brother is an IT specialist. I got influenced to work in science by my grandfather, Professor Kukubo Barasa. He encouraged me to pursue veterinary medicine and later, a Master’s degree in pharmacology and toxicology. He made me believe I would be performing surgeries on lions and crocodiles, and that was all the motivation I needed! I am a veterinary surgeon at Petville Veterinary clinic so I mostly handle cases of poisoning in pets, food animals and the environment. I also offer consultancy services in my field.

What does your typical day look like?

I arrive at the office at around 8am and attend to admitted pets and those in outpatient. However, no day is similar to the other. I might be at the clinic performing surgeries or handling food poisoning cases today, and doing house calls the next day for clients who are unable to bring their pets to the clinic, especially those with motion sickness.

What's the hardest part about your job?

Giving a proper diagnosis of the toxin or toxicant involved, especially where few details have been provided. Our patients don't talk so we rely on the history given by the owners. And to make matters worse, the pets’ owners hardly ever come to the clinic. They often send their workers who most times give scanty information. Because of this, I have to make my own observations and do my own research. Also, we lack a well-established toxicology laboratory in Kenya. In many situations, we have to send samples to South Africa or Germany and it takes quite a while to get the results.

Do you ever doubt your abilities as a scientist?

Yes. Sometimes it is hard to treat terminal illnesses such as malignant cancers or poisoning cases that do not respond to basic routine treatment protocols, yet clients think you are omnipotent. That you should heal the pet. To prevent such feelings from taking over my life, I share my experiences with my colleagues. I feel so much better when I find out that they also experience the same.

What motivates you in such difficult times?

My mentor. She is also in the practice and she constantly encourages me and helps me come up with required solutions. I also believe in God, so I pray often and ask for guidance.

What kind of prejudices and obstacles do you face and how do you handle them?

Gender discrimination. Some clients think that vet surgeons or toxicologists should be male. I’m in my early thirties and as a young female veterinary toxicologist, some clients think I am not experienced enough to treat their pets. This sometimes make me feel unworthy.

Some clients doubt my ability to handle vicious dogs. They get so surprised when they meet me. Before I start treating the animals, I always ask them to give me a chance. I also give them the scientific facts about their pets’ illnesses and the management required if any. I do this to reassure my clients that I am capable of handling their pets, and I often win their trust when their pets get better. However, it shouldn’t be that way because when the animal dies, I have to prove that I did everything I could.

In your opinion, what needs to be done to make science fields more attractive to women and girls?

We need to change the narrative that science fields are reserved for men. This should start at primary and secondary school level. Parents and teachers should support their daughters if they choose science courses. We should make them aware of the career opportunities available in the current and future science fields. Most people in the villages don't know the wide range of science-related jobs available. The media, schools, government and society in general needs to encourage more women to study science.

