Ballot revolution as more youth seek representation



The thought of delving into politics, especially as an inexperienced youth, can be daunting, given the historic alienation of young people in governance processes and the high cost of running campaigns.

This week, we speak to three young aspirants who have dared dip their feet into the murky waters of politics and are battling it out with political heavy weights for various positions in the August polls.

Even as the youngsters share their ambitions and elaborate policies, is their inspiration to run for office big enough to down the ‘Goliaths’ in form of handouts , goonism and other electoral malpractices that characterise the local political scene?

Emmanuel Embelenzi, 21, MCA candidate, Ukia ward, Makueni County

It has always been my dream to join active politics and be a great leader in this nation, but it wasn’t until last year September that I had a deep conviction that the time was ripe for it.

To harken to this dream, I have had to take academic leave from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology where I was in my fourth year, studying industrial chemistry.

I only had one semester to go, but owing to the demanding nature of politics, I deferred and will resume my studies after the electioneering period.

I am vying for the position of Member of County Assembly (MCA) as an independent candidate, so nobody is financing my campaigns.

I therefore have challenges moving around the ward. I sometimes get around on foot and use bodaboda to access far-flung areas.

Sometimes the riders offer me free rides since most of them are youths who identify with my struggles. Other times , well-wishers facilitate my travelling.

When I engaged the youths in my area, I realised that most of them have lost hope in life. They’re even questioning the need of going to school when all the jobs are being dished out to our parents, the elderly.

That challenged me to step up, seek this political seat and be a motivation to the youngsters to follow their desires.

My greatest motivation is to be the voice of my fellow youth and to champion development for the people of Ukia Ward.

Even though the Constitution and government policies mandate the inclusion of the youths in governance and at least 30 percent of tenders, if the legislative arm lacks youthful representatives, then their voice will not be heard.

Why are policies for the youth being made by other people? To cure this, I’m arising to represent my agemates devotedly.

So far, scarcity of money is the biggest challenge of all that I face. Campaigns require a lot of resources for logistics. Luckily, most of the electorate don’t ask me for handouts.

Some well-wishers have assisted me in certain areas, such as donating campaign trucks for a number of days.

There is also the fact that my opponents have ganged up against me, arguing that I should not be voted in because I am too young and have no wife.

Some peddle propaganda and lies about me, but that is the unwritten rule of this game called politics.

I’m battling it out against eight candidates, most of whom are moneyed and have been in this game before. But then, I think that they are too old to deliver for my ward, partly because MCA is not a retirement position.

If elected, I understand that this will be a five-year term and a ward representative has no kitty or development fund.

But, I’ll really push for the interest of the youth in the assembly. I’m cautious not to promise my people what I know is beyond my jurisdiction.

I, however, promise to always listen to them and deliver. I am particularly passionate about being the voice of the youth and climate change.

I will champion for the youth fund, either in form of loans or grants, and ensure my ward gets what it deserves. Projects initiated by the county government must benefit the people.

Now, more than ever, we have to be conscious about climate change in all we do. For example, the rains have become unpredictable and many permanent rivers have become seasonal as a result of climate change.

I want to encourage constructive debate on the matter, which most politicians are not conscious of. These are some of the issues that will make my leadership unique.

If I fail to be elected, that won’t be the end of life. I mean, I have nothing to lose if I tried and lost. I’ll pick the lessons. The fact that you have a dream doesn’t mean that you have to actualise it immediately. There will be a next time.

What makes me stand out in the race is that I am the youngest.

A number of people have told me that among my competitors, who are older and wealthier, I am the most articulate and with a sound manifesto.

My opponents have me and my manifesto as their agenda in their campaigns instead of selling their policies. It is my prayer that I get elected.

Sunny Njeri, 22, Nyeri Woman Rep candidate

Getting into national politics was a procrastinated ambition.

It was an edifying conversation late last year with a friend who unsuccessfully vied for an MP seat in the last General Election and is giving it another try this time round, that silenced my fears and encouraged me to offer my candidature for the Nyeri Woman Representative seat on Usawa Kwa Wote party ticket.

Until then, I was just an undergraduate student at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology studying interior design. I’m currently in my third year.

When I announced my candidature for the seat in April, many advised me to go for a smaller position, claiming that I was aiming too high.

They said women my age mainly seek MCA seats or nominated positions to serve as political weaning grounds.

It was, therefore, not strange that I found myself contesting against eight older women, among them the incumbent, Ms Rahab Mukami and other old entrants.

Buoyed by my zeal, I threw my hat in the ring. My first victory was when I clinched the Usawa party ticket on merit after an interview. I chose the party because it didn’t require aspirants to pay nomination fees.

As a leader, I aim to empower women economically by providing zero interest loans for their small and medium entreprises.

When I become a woman representative, I will propose a legislation to provide free sanitary towels and diapers for mothers from the first to sixth month after birth.

I will also ensure that government procurement opportunities are easily accessible to women, youth and people with disabilities by outlawing requirements such as past experience.

As a mental health advocate, I will propose and lobby for a law that will ensure affordable psychological support centres in every constituency, funded by the ex-chequer.

At community level, I will organise camps, seminars, mentorships to coach and build life skills among the youth.

I hope to work with the national government, the county and other willing partners to set up hubs with internet access, open grounds, music and video production equipment to promote talent development and easy access to information.

In my first 100 days in office, I will hold public participation forums with the constituents to agree on the issues that require immediate attention, the most pressing of which will be handled within six months of assuming office.

If the polls do not go as expected, I will try my luck again in 2027. In between, I’ll dedicate my life to serving young mothers through my organisation, Young and a Star, which supports teenage mothers.

Through the foundation, I offer mental health talks, provide them with basic amenities whenever I can and attend maternal clinics with them sometimes.

Inadequate finances has been my biggest challenge in running my campaigns, which require printing enough campaign materials for distribution around the county.

A two-month stalemate between our party’s presidential candidate, Mwangi wa Iria, and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, saw a non-clearance of his nomination.

To us sponsored by his party, it meant we could not access funds on time. But the court this month declared void the law that had made him disqualified.

Largely, I rely on friends and relatives for financial support. My sister has since donated her car to help me traverse the region and woo the electorate to vote for me.

I have a campaign team of 20 fellow youth that accompany me on tours. I have since made arrangements with my university to allow me attend lectures in the morning and hit the campaign trail in the afternoons.

Then there are the naysayers, out to dismiss my candidature just because I am young and don’t offer them handouts.

To counter this, I use my communication and leadership skills learnt from my experience as a class representative at university to get them to listen to me. So far it is working. I hope for the best in the forthcoming elections.

Peter Muriu, 26, Laikipia East MP candidate

I quit my four-year journalist’s job in November to heed the calling to serve the constituents of Laikipia East as their MP.

I am contesting against eight candidates, most of whom have been in this race before. I am the youngest.

A man in his lifetime fulfills several calls, sometimes concurrently, and this is one of those that I felt its time had come.

It’s a dream that dates back to when I was in primary school, 17 years ago.

Born and raised in Laikipia, I have observed how this area always lagged behind in matters development, mainly because of poor leadership. I am coming in as the panacea to these struggles.

Most of the government projects initiated several years ago have since stalled, yet my community has always recycled its leaders riding on the same empty promises.

I intend to put an end to these among other issues that I have outlined in my manifesto.

I am running as an independent candidate because I felt allegiance to a party may make me forget my people and their needs and instead serve the powers that be.

In my view, political party rules really limit MPs from serving their constituents.

Since I joined the race, the journey has been tough, I currently don’t have any source of income. We’re in the homestretch and the little I have is being drained at a fast rate by the campaigns. I currently rely on my savings and donations from friends.

My leadership will value the dignity of human life. It will be an open, inclusive, consultative and transformative management. I hope to achieve this by tackling the major issues that are affecting my people.

With the biggest challenge being water shortage, I hope to revive the Tinga Dam mega project that has stalled for years so as to solve the problem once and for all, while in the health sector, I will liaise with the county government to make the services accessible by introducing mobile clinics.

The infrastructure in public primary schools in the constituency is dilapidated. I intend to mobilise funds from government to refurbish them.

Besides, I will increase electrification from the current 25 percent to 90 percent and upgrade all murram roads to bitumen.

I also intend to create job opportunities for youths by embracing artificial intelligence to create digital openings at the constituency level.

In my first 100 days in office, I will do a recap and check on what former leaders have done. I will also engage my constituents in public forums to get them to address the issues that require my immediate attention.

I currently use a hired motorbike to carry out campaigns around the constituency. The option is cheaper for me, although I have to use a lot of fuel, which is currently very costly.

The situation has been exacerbated by the vastness of Laikipia East. Some days, I conduct door to door campaigns or one-on-one discussions with the electorate. I really pray and hope they elect me.

Vying for a parliamentary seat while broke has also put me in uncomfortable situations, especially during social functions which I use as campaign platforms. People expect me to be rich and therefore give them money.

Vying as an independent candidate has also made it difficult to reach a mass audience because of a lean budget.

To solve this puzzle, I have been forced to borrow airtime from rallies funded by political parties, including my rivals, to talk to the electorate.

This opens me to ridicule, but I take it in stride. I mean, its politics and there are no hard feelings. I hope the electorate will consider my burning desire to change their lives and not the bribes being issued to sway them by some of my competitors.