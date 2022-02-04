At the start, do not expect a CEO’s salary

Photo credit: Pool

By  MAGDALENE WANJA

What you need to know:

  • When I conceived the idea, I had no financial or social support. I started with the bare minimum, gradually working my way up and as expected, it was not easy.


  • I  had the title, but not once did I feel like a CEO.


  • The first year involved a lot of work, as I was in charge of sales, administration, accounting and other support services.            

Naom Monari, 29, is a nurse and social health innovator. She is the founder of Benacare, a social enterprise that provides clinical and supportive care services to seniors, patients with life limiting illnesses and those in need of assisted living, to enable them to live independently at the comfort of their homes. 

