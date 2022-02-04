At the start, do not expect a CEO’s salary

Naom Monari, 29, is a nurse and social health innovator. She is the founder of Benacare, a social enterprise that provides clinical and supportive care services to seniors, patients with life limiting illnesses and those in need of assisted living, to enable them to live independently at the comfort of their homes.

Growing up, which was your dream career?

Inspired by the Book Gifted Hands by Ben Carson, I always wanted to be a doctor. Well, now I’m a nurse, close to a doctor but with a better feeling, hehe...Not that the dream has died, however for me it’s more fulfilling to serve as a nurse.

Tell us about your childhood…

I am the second born in a family of six. We always had enough of what we needed, never more. What I appreciate most about my childhood is that my parents gave me permission to choose the schools I wanted. I had permission to be different, to make mistakes and self-correct. Never at any point did I feel pressured to make good grades, but I still performed well. I grew up resisting common ways of thinking and not blindly conforming to the set path, and I owe my innovative nature to this.



Tell us about Benacare and how the idea came about…

In 2017, as a student nurse doing my clinical rotations at Gatundu Level Five Hospita, I witnessed the growing number of patients that stayed in the hospital receiving non-urgent medical care. This inspired me to introduce the home nursing service, which I named Benacare. My aim was to offers quality, affordable and reliable clinical and supportive care to those with life limiting illnesses at the comfort of their homes. We have built a network of healthcare workers who include nurses, caregivers, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

They offer their services on part-time, fulltime and flexi hours basis for extra pay.

Through our online platform, we connect buyers of homecare equipment like hospital beds and oxygen concentrators to sellers of used and affordable homecare equipment. We are currently piloting a mobile app that utilises location features and other important metrics like qualifications, gender, age and tribe among other factors to match nurses in need of jobs to patients in need of nursing care at home.

How did you overcome the challenges while starting out?

When I conceived the idea, I had no financial or social support. I started with the bare minimum, gradually working my way up and as expected, it was not easy. I had the title, but not once did I feel like a CEO. The first year involved a lot of work, as I was in charge of sales, administration, accounting and other support services.

It meant sending invoice reminders, accruing debts, counting losses, learning on the job and struggling with the imposter syndrome. Midway through the second year, my co-founder Brian Ajwang came on board and things started looking up. Now I am having conversations with way more experienced professionals. I regularly hold meetings with nine members of our core team who believe in my vision and leadership. I am working fulltime for Benacare and while I may not be getting a CEO’s worth in salary, things are looking up.

What lessons have you acquired so far?

The biggest lesson that has stayed with me since 2017 is to be wary of self-rejection. We face rejection from external forces almost daily, we shouldn’t do it to ourselves. Even when I don’t think I’m good enough at something, I’ll always make an attempt. Shaky, small steps still count. As long as there’s progress, keep going.



What challenges have you encountered so far?

The problems we have faced are not unique to us. They are experienced by most founders. Access to funding to start and scale the business has been a major challenge as well as getting the right team. The harsh truth is that not every employee turns out to be a suitable one. It is impossible to know everything about a person’s talent, judgment and character without actually working with them.

Do you believe in mentorship? Has it played a role in your career?

I do. My business would never have survived the first three years if I hadn’t received good mentorship. One of my mentors include Bobby Ghadia of Aspira and Sirdar group, who brought his decades’ worth of entrepreneurial prowess and helped us structure our business for growth. This was though Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) in which I was a finalist. We also received support from Making More Health, a business accelerator programme. Mentorship is critical for beginners in business.