At the intersection of energy and AI is where I hope to be found

Delphine Nyaboke, an electrical engineering graduate, is a software engineer at Sendy and a Woman Techsters Fellow. Additionally, she sits in Council on Women in Energy & Environmental Leadership(CWEEL).

What challenges did you face growing up in Kibera slums?

Living in any Kenyan slums is a nightmare because laws and human rights seem to be non-existent there. As a student, getting school fees was problem for me right from primary school due to my parents’ financial situation. I was living with my step father who never paid too much attention to my education. Even though I got an admission letter to join Pangani Girls, I had to go to a day school in our neighbourhood. While in primary school, I survived several rape attempts, and was defiled while in Class Eight by a man who was in his late 40s. I couldn’t tell my abusive parents about it. I also attempted suicide three times while growing up. It took the intervention of Good Neighbours Organisation for me to stay in school and to live in a safe environment.

What influenced your decision to pursue electrical engineering?

Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) subjects have always fascinated me. When Good Neighbours offered me an opportunity to study, I applied to Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology to study a diploma in electrical engineering as I had the required qualifications. After completing my education, I worked as a clerk in a public works project, but was let go since I didn’t have a university degree. In 2016, I started applying for courses in electrical engineering and gained admission at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT. I completed my degree last year.

How did you end up working as a software engineer yet you studied electrical engineering?

After completing my degree, I started applying for jobs. After two months of making countless applications, I still had no job. Even big companies were not hiring. It dawned on me that if I kept limiting my scope to electrical engineering, I wouldn’t be able to sustain myself. So I reached out to my classmates and asked them to teach me how to do coding, so that I could look for a software engineering job. At around that time, I came across a call for applications for an electrical engineering job at Sendy. I applied and was contacted three days later. I was required to learn Java, then go for an interview. I had to learn Java within three days! I passed the exam and was taken in as an intern.

What is your role at Sendy and how does a typical day at work look like for you?

I am a junior software developer and I work with the lead engineer to come up with innovative projects to allow the company to cut costs or be more efficient in its operations. My typical day starts early. I wake up, have breakfast and then sit at my table to work. Essentially, we have different tasks that are to be completed before the end of the day or week. Throughout the day, we keep in touch with lead engineers and other colleagues. Once we are done with our assigned projects, we submit it for testing before it is pushed to production. After that we embark on our next challenge.

You recently assumed a new role at the Association of Energy Professionals Eastern Africa(AEPEA). Tell us about that...

AIPEA is a body of professionals who have an interest in energy and electrical efficiency. We come together to advance our interests in the renewable energy sector. That way, we get to influence research as well as policy formulation. I sit in the Council on Women, Energy and Environmental Liaisons, which constitutes female engineers. I work with others to support female engineers and create a conducive environment for them to voice their concerns, interact and network with other female engineers.

You have been very active in volunteering throughout your career, why so?

I like to volunteer and mentor as many people as I can so that I can pass on knowledge. I like to volunteer to teach in primary and secondary schools in areas that have limited access to technology so that I can introduce a whole new world of opportunities to them. In slums, most students are not aware of things like robotics, coding, arduino and other emerging concepts in the tech world. I have also volunteered in Busia, where I taught children basic programming and guided them in making their first app, which talks back to them. This is a whole new world that was previously nonexistent in their lives. Seeing the reaction on their faces when they develop an app is priceless.

How has volunteering impacted your career?

As a result of volunteering, I can integrate seamlessly in different working environments and what I bring to the table is really different compared to other job applicants. Volunteering has also enabled me to win scholarships such as Women Techsters Fellows and the Grace Hopper Celebration in Florida in 2019. That said, my motivation to volunteer solely comes from knowing that while I was growing up, no one told me about coding or what I could achieve through technology. I was completely ignored because of poverty. That is something that I want to change.

How would you advise someone interested in pursuing a career similar to yours?

Go right ahead, especially if you are a woman. There are a lot of opportunities in STEM now. We are in the fourth industrial revolution where skills like machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, data science, computer vision, and data analysis are in demand. If you can grasp these concepts, you will stay relevant regardless of what your background is. However, you have to be prepared to put in lots of hours into your craft.

What are your plans for the future?

I am looking forward to joining graduate school, and I am open to opportunities that are geared towards a Master’s in artificial intelligence or machine learning. My vision is to learn all there is about both energy, and artificial intelligence. I hope that by the end of this decade, I will have earned my PhD and amassed enough knowledge and experience. I have been poor before and I never want to go back there.