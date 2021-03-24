Ask HR: With this stained CV, will I ever get another job?

I recently lost my job via summary dismissal. The mistake was mine and I acknowledged it and have come out of it with lessons learnt. My question is, how do I apply for a job yet this dismissal has stained my resume? Will I ever get a job again?

Any summary dismissal implies the offence you committed was inexcusable. It is the ultimate action taken where no other mitigating factor can be considered. The intention is not just to punish the employee, but also to deter him from repeating the same mistake at their next job. I am glad you have acknowledge your mistake and lessons learned instead of claiming unfair treatment. This will open doors for you.

First, as you prepare your CV or cover letter, state the places you’ve worked, your job title, start and end date and experience gained. Stating the reason for departure as a gesture of sincerity may create doubt from the onset, and the recruiter may remain biased throughout the process. Once you are invited to the interview, you must prepare well, bearing in mind your competitors may not know about your dismissal. Your key strategy should be to stand out, which means you have to do some research on the role, understand the organisation’s culture, its key challenges and the innovative solutions you can offer. Convince the panel that you are the best for the job, because then it will be easier for you to explain the circumstances surrounding your departure.

When asked why you left your previous job, begin by explaining the responsibilities you had, what you enjoyed most, the challenges involved and, finally, how you made a grave mistake. Avoid blaming others. Show remorse that you let your employer down and make them understand that you have realised your mistake. Elaborate and say that your poor decision making was not just disappointing for your employer, but also for you as an individual and for your colleagues and family members who were looking up to you. Give it a personal touch.