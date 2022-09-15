Ask HR: Will I win or lose by collaborating with rivals?

In a world where only the fittest survive, how should someone balance competition and collaboration? I am one of the contenders for a CEO position in my organisation and wonder whether collaborating with my rivals helps or hurts my chances. How do you win by collaborating?

You seem to ask your question from the premise that one could only either compete or collaborate; that the two activities are strange bedfellows. How else might you perceive your situation? Can the complex nature of interactions among colleagues fit into a single dichotomy of black or white? Collaboration and competition are not mutually exclusive; they belong together more than they differ.

It may be useful to consider a few questions. With whom do you need to collaborate? Does this not change based on your objectives and prevailing circumstances? You could collaborate with an individual while competing against another or collaborate with a rival as a worthy sparring partner for mutual interest.

It is indeed possible to compete against those with whom you also need to collaborate. That said, unfair competition does undermine the spirit of collaboration in teams.

Even when attending to obligations that relate most specifically to your role, you must blend pulling your own weight with collaborating with others to perform optimally or reach your career aspirations.

There might for example be a cross-functional project that requires the participation of the colleagues aspiring to become the next CEO of your organisation. Your failure to engage them as a collaborator could undermine your chances of succeeding your CEO. In fact, the ability to collaborate effectively with others will provide a competitive advantage in your career.

Although it takes personal initiative to deserve an invitation on stage to lift trophies, your career is not an individual sport. To own a moment on the podium, you need the support of others. And if you count among sore losers as a competitor, few will be willing to bet on you when the next competitive season comes.