Ask HR: Why this constant discrimination against internal job candidates?

I have observed that internal candidates in organisations tend to get lower increments upon promotion compared with external candidates who join in similar positions. Why do external candidates get favoured yet they do not know the work and the culture of the organisation like those who have been there?

True, there is greater flexibility in a salary negotiation involving an external candidate. This notwithstanding, in certain circumstances, both external and internal candidates could receive similar treatment. Could it be that the internal value of talent falls prey to the tendency to assign less regard to the familiar?

Some organisations lean on thrift to limit the quantum of salary increments for internal candidates while others consider such limits useful in maintaining a level of internal pay parity. Successful internal candidates who find that they could have got a better bargain if they had been external candidates are often disheartened at the fact, and this could undermine their engagement. Internal candidates are already familiar with the culture of the organisation, key stakeholders and the political terrain, among other important aspects. They clearly have a head start over external candidates, possibly including supporters to cheer them on from day one. Nevertheless, does this inevitably bequeath them a long-term advantage?

Could there be factors that offset the apparent advantage of external candidates’ possibility of getting a better pay bargain? They relinquish the comfort of a familiar work environment and leave behind established stakeholder relationships. They court risk and take a career leap off the ledge. Regardless of the extent of prior homework, no amount of intelligence collected upfront about an organisation can fully prepare a new employee. Certain realities, unflattering ones especially, only emerge thereafter. External candidates could bring useful fresh perspectives, disrupt status quo productively and help to season an organisation’s culture. They are also less prone to join in a new organisation’s corporate navel gazing or adopt dated herd reflexes.

So which is it? The relative modesty of a comfort zone or the enviable prize of going out on a limb? Do your math.