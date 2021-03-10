Ask HR: Why this constant discrimination against internal job candidates?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Internal candidates are already familiar with the culture of the organisation, key stakeholders and the political terrain, among other important aspects.


  • They clearly have a head start over external candidates, possibly including supporters to cheer them on from day one.


  • Nevertheless, does this inevitably bequeath them a long-term advantage?

I have observed that internal candidates in organisations tend to get lower increments upon promotion compared with external candidates who join in similar positions. Why do external candidates get favoured yet they do not know the work and the culture of the organisation like those who have been there?

