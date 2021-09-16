Ask HR: Why should my CEO dictate where I can and can’t go to get entertainment?

Our CEO has told sales people that they should not visit certain entertainment places so long as they remain employees of our organisation. Should my employer care where I go if I meet my sales targets? Am I not free to spend my money as I want?

In addition to other goals, every organisation aspires to a certain culture and brand. In the effort to meet such aspirations, organisations sometimes place requirements upon their members, which may include how they conduct themselves. To facilitate compliance with organisational guidelines, it is advisable for leaders to provide the context thereof, especially where such requirements appear to infringe upon employees’ personal rights.

What circumstances preceded the instruction by your CEO? Did your CEO explain the situation he or she was attempting to remedy? Did some salespeople visit entertainment outlets that could cast your organisation in poor light? The meaning of entertainment is broad and subject to generous interpretation. Without context, it is difficult to fathom the reasons for your CEO’s instruction. It should however be acknowledged that the conduct of employees, especially those that represent an organisation externally, cannot entirely be distanced from the reputation of the organisation itself.

Tastes and preferences vary. Unless it is demonstrable that employees are clearly violating reasonable organisational expectations, leaders should be careful whilst instituting guidelines that concern matters of a personal nature. Besides the risk of undermining their engagement, some employees could intentionally contaminate the social climate at the workplace or take to litigation to address such concerns. Leaders therefore need not be draconian as employees seldom deliberately go to places with the intention of embarrassing themselves or their organisations.