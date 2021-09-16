Ask HR: Why should my CEO dictate where I can and can’t go to get entertainment?

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • People may be free to spend their earnings as they deem fit, yet this does not discount the need for a sense of proportion.


  • Before you lift your grievance placard, however, seek to appreciate the context of your organisation’s requirements.


  • Understand that not every organisational requirement will seem perfectly rational or fair to you from your perspective.

Our CEO has told sales people that they should not visit certain entertainment places so long as they remain employees of our organisation. Should my employer care where I go if I meet my sales targets? Am I not free to spend my money as I want?

