Ask HR: Why should I be loyal yet my employers are openly disloyal?

I have been working in an organisation in FMCG sector where employee loyalty is encouraged but the organisation conducts painful retrenchments every year. I do not feel safe yet I am expected to be loyal. Why do I have to stay in an organisation that is not loyal to me?

Organisations have numerous reasons for encouraging their employees to be loyal, among them the opportunity to draw on their contributions over an extended period, avoiding the cost and time of fully replacing productive employees and having employees that have vested career interest in the organisation. Competent, loyal employees can play a significant role in the achievement of an organisation’s success. On the other hand, an organisation that has a swift revolving door for joiners and leavers is bound to experience the negative impact of high attrition on its bottom line.

Aware of this, organisations owe it to themselves to bring their side of the bargain to the table. Even in situations where retrenchment becomes a necessity, it is possible to mitigate the anguish of the experience by being clear concerning the reasons for the exercise and conducting it with respect. Is there a pattern to the nature of those who are retrenched annually in your organisation? Does it appear to you to be a random exercise where virtually any head can roll?

Although it is presently uncommon to find employees working for one employer for extended periods, loyalty to an organisation could also have benefits for an individual. If you are loyal and productive, an organisation is likely to retain you and support your career growth. It is important to be loyal to a cause that helps you fulfil your aspirations.

Are you still drawing value from and adding value to your organisation? Would you move if another employer provided you with you a similar opportunity? Are you happy with what you are earning and learning? Even if an organisation values you, it is not unwise to consider alternatives in case its fortunes suddenly dwindle.

Loyalty is more about commitment than the duration you remain with an employer. You could stay with an employer all your working life and be disloyal throughout.

HR Practitioner

